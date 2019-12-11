Bellevue East took home the title by earning 192.5 points at the 74th Annual Vern Ekfelt Invitational at Omaha North Saturday. Tri-Center finished second with 172 points while Omaha North, South Sioux City, Omaha Benson and Omaha South finished in, respective, order.
Despite only having 12 wrestlers, due to some still cutting weight, every Chieftains wrestler finished top 3. Bellevue East’s Truman Koehler (120) lost his first two matches before winning his third-round to finish third.
Garrett Grice (126) and Daniel DeRosier (132) won all three of their matches by fall while Caelan Hester (138) won both of his matches by fall for all three to finish in first place. Dalton Flibotte (160) and Preston Welch (285) both finished 5-0 — winning all by fall — to notched first place too.
Jacob Francois (145) won his first-two matches before falling in round three to claim second place.
Gavin Zurcher (152) and Dalton Hike (182) finished 3-2 to finish in third place while Collin Matzenberger and Rayden Thompson also added a third-place finish in the 170 and 195 pound division, respectively, with 1-2 records.
• Papillion-La Vista finished in third out of 15 teams in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament in Iowa Saturday. The Monarchs tallied 186 pounds, while Millard South and Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished first and second with 248 and 188 points, respectively.
Papio’s Dominic Martinez (106) and Cole Price (160) each finished with a 4-0 record to win first place while Ian Ruder (126)and Carson Maas (182) each lost in the first-place match for their only loss to finish in second place.
Jacob Williams (113) and Jordan Bobier (120) each lost one match to finish in third place. Cody Niemiec (138), Landon Roberts (145) and Alek Abels (195) finished in sixth place.
On Thursday, the Monarchs traveled for a dual at Plattsmouth, where Papio won 63-15.
Martinez, Jacob Williams, Bobier, Rudner, Grady Thober, Neimiec, Roberts, Price, Maas, Abels and Kaden Johnson won their, respective, matches.
• Omaha Bryan tallied a third-place finish at the Friday Night Fracas in Nebraska City Friday. Millard North and Nebraska City won first and second, respectively.
In the first round, the Bears defeated Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur 78-6 and then beat Winnebago 69-9 in the second round. Bryan won its third round against West Point-Beemer before losing in the fourth round to Nebraska City and fifth round to Millard North.
Noor Salat (113), Abdi Mohamed (132 & 138), Chase Pokett (170) and Jaylon Walker (220 & 285) each went undefeated in the tournament while Mohamud Abdi (106), Yusuf Mohamed (120 & 126), Angel Reyes (138), Tobin Wingender (145) and Jacob Schoenauer (182) each lost one match.
Teddy Pokett (152) and Carlos Jiminez-Fuentes (160) finished with 3-2 records while Steven Sturdivant (126 & 132) finished with a 2-3 record.
• Gross Catholic and Bellevue West finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the Fremont Invitational Friday. The Cougars tallied 84 points and the Thunderbirds notched 82 points. Norfolk won with 255.5 points.
Gross Catholic’s Rex Floechinger defeated Bellevue West’s Corey Simbre in the third-place match in the 106-pound division. At 113 pounds, Gross Catholic’s Jackson Franks lost to Millard West in the final to finish second.
Bellevue West’s Grant Moraski and Hunter Blamble both won third place in the 126 and 132 pound division, respectively. Gross Catholic’s Cole Paladino also won third at 145 pounds by beating Lincoln High.
Gross Catholic’s Nate Brennan defeated Elkhorn in the third-place match by fall at 152 pounds while Brandon Kabourek lost in the third-place match at 170 pounds to finish fourth.
Bellevue West’s William McCann defeated Millard West in the third-place match by decision at 182 pounds while James Keller lost in the third-place match to Fremont to finish fourth.
• Platteview and Ralston finished fourth and seventh, respectively, at the Blair Invite Friday. The Trojans scored 112 points and the Rams tallied 67 points while Blair won with 189 points.
Ralston’s Jeremy McKee took home first place at 113 pounds by defeating Logan View by fall in the first-place match. Platteview Evan Vertuli lost in the first-place match at 120 pounds to Tekamah-Herman to finish second.
Ralston’s Caden Corcoran defeated Arlington by fall in the third-place match to finish third at 126 pounds while Platteview’s Nick Demonte defeated Logan View in the third-place match at 132 pounds to claim third.
Ralston’s Noah Talmadge took down Platteview’s Garrett Johnson in the first-place match for each to finish first and second, respectively, at 145 pounds. Platteview’s Elliot Steinhoff defeated Lincoln Northstar in the championship at 152 pounds by fall to take home first.
Platteview’s Nick Horst lost in the final to Blair by a 4-1 decision to finish second at 170 pounds, while Carson Ross finished third by defeating Blair by fall at 182 pounds.
Ralston’s Aaron Fowler and Platteview’s Jacob Rehbein each lost in the third-place match at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively, to finish fourth.
• Papillion-La Vista South finished in first place in Pool C and then second in the gold division at the York Invitational Saturday.
The Titans opened the Invite with a first-round bye before defeating York 58-9 in the second round. In the third round, Papio South rolled Omaha Concordia 60-21 to move to gold division.
In the semifinal, the Titans edged Northwest 39-36 and then fell to Omaha Burke 45-26 to finish the Invite.
Papio South’s Tyler Durden (106), Caleb Connor (152) and Trace Marco (182) finished the invite undefeated while Daniel Rangel-Kramp (126), John Enzolera (132), Cade Schendt (170) and Tyler Robinson (220) ended with a 3-1 record.
Cam Ralston (113), Stone Sindelar (138), Cannon O’Connor (195) and Aaron Thiemann (285) finished 2-2 and Kenny Needham (120) and Jason Rivera (145) ended with records of 1-3.
The Titans competed in a triangular with Blair and Fremont at Blair Thursday. The Titans beat Blair 39-29 and Fremont 57-21.
Against Blair, Connor, Schendt, Robinson, Durden, Ralston, Needham, Rangel-Kramp and Sindelar won their, respective, matches.
Then against Fremont, Rivera Schendt, Trace Marco, Robinson, Durden, Ralston, Needham, Paul Porter, Rangel-Kramp and Sindelar won their, respective, matches.
• Gretna finished in fifth place with 129.5 poinds at the Dan Hill Invitational in Harlan, IA Saturday. Winterset won with 254.5 points.
Gretna’s Jackson Arend won first place at 195 pounds while Brandon Stalker at 120 pounds and Jack Larchick at 170 pounds lost in first-place match to finish in second place.
Breken Heiman (220) won his third-place match by fall to claim third.
Luke Figi lost in the third-place match at 138 pounds to finish fourth while Jaxon Hotovy (113)and Dylan Shelden (132) finished in fifth place and Josh Arend (126) and Tim Kula (182) tallied sixth place.