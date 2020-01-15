Bellevue East 80, Omaha Northwest 54 — The Chieftains took a 23-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Joey Skoff continued his hot season, recording 32 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the field and 5-for-6 from the three-point line. Skoff added seven assists and four steals. Ater Louis finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Gage Dengel recorded 11 points and eight rebounds while Lavonte Howard added 11 points and two steals for the Chieftains.
Bellevue West 59, Lincoln 53 — The Thunderbirds took down Lincoln High in a close battle on Saturday night. They won the fourth quarter 20-10 to secure this win.
Bellevue West star junior Chucky Hepburn recorded 23 points, four assists and three steals. John Shanklin finished with 12 points and eight rebounds and Louis Fidler recorded 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting.
Concordia 58, Gross 36 — The Cougars fell to 0-10 after this loss to Concordia. Gross shot just 13-for-36 from the field in this one.
Zach Mandolfo led the way for the Cougars with nine points and five rebounds. Dylan McMullin added six points. Nathan Magnussen and Aaron Correa added five points each, respectively.
Ralston 65, Gross 24 — The Rams led 14-8 after the first quarter and never looked back. The Rams led 34-14 at the half.
For Gross, Zach Mandolfo led the way with eight points. Colby Schrage added five points. The Rams stats were not entered into MaxPreps in time for publication. The Rams moved to 6-4 thus far on the season while the Cougars fell to 0-11 thus far on the season.
Millard North 53, Gretna 50 (OT) — The Dragons took the No. 2 ranked Millard North to overtime, but could not quite pull out the victory.
Clay Frost led the way with 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Frost added five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Hershal Vuksich recorded 15 points and five rebounds. Ely Doble recorded 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Omaha South 58, Gretna 36 — The Dragons were able to keep it tied throughout the first quarter, but went down 23-12 at the half. The Packer defense was intense all night and held the talented Gretna offense to just 36 points.
Omaha North 73, Bryan 62 — The Bears had a solid offensive first quarter and held a 22-17 lead. It was a back and forth game until the fourth quarter, as the Vikings won the fourth quarter 22-12 to hold on and win the game.
Skutt Catholic 73, Ralston 60 — Ralston outscored Skutt in the fourth quarter, but could not mount a strong enough comeback in this one. Skutt held a 35-21 lead at the half and used their strong defense to make it difficult on the Rams.
Roncalli 55, Platteview 45 — Roncalli lead the Trojans 28-22 at the half and used that lead to pace their way to this victory.
Talented freshman Connor Millikan recorded 25 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Trojans.
Platteview, Bennington — Cancelled due to inclement weather