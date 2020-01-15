Bellevue East and Bryan faced off in a dual match on Tuesday at Bryan High School.
On the boys side, the Bruins defeated the Bears 62-59. For the Chieftains, Caleb Budin won the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle with times of 25.63 and 55.99.
Nicholas George took home the victory in the 200 yard freestyle and the 500 yard freestyle with times of 2:26.72 and 6:31.27.
The Bellevue East relay team won the 200 medley relay and 400 yard freestyle relay.
For the Bears, Conner Brandon won the 100 breast and the 200 individual medley with times of 1:18.47 and 2:49.45.
Mitchell Gates won the 100 back with a time of 1:25.24 and Jimmy Jacinto won the 100 fly with a time of 1:29.13.
The Bears relay team won the 200 yard freestyle relay.
On the girls side, The Chieftains took down the Bears 88-62.
For Bellevue East, Ciara Stueve won the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 29.49.
Katheryn Cunningham won the 100 yard freestyle and the 100 back with times of 1:10.75 and 1:21.76
For Bryan, Reni Cimatoribus won the 100 yard fly with a time of 1:15.14.
Isabel Stewart won the 100 breast and 200 individual medley with times of 1:22.93 and 2:42.87.
Ruby Nelson won the 200 yard freestyle and 500 yard freestyle with times of 2:34.47 and 6:51.19.
The Bears relay teams won the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay while Bellevue East won the 200 freestyle relay.
• The Bellevue West girls defeated Lewis Central 89-81. The Boys dropped their contest 105-62.
On the girls side, The Thunderbirds won all three relays, the 200 free, the 400 free and the 200 medley.
Grace Fettig won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:28.04 and McKenna Decker won the 100 breast with a time of 1:15.32.
On the boys side, the Thunderbirds won the 200 free relay and Bryant Horback won the 50 free with a time of 23.97. Robbie Burke won the 100 back with a time of 57.43.
• Gretna boys defeated Benson 202-56 on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Kellen McLaughlin won the 50 free and the 100 back, Jon Galles won the 100 fly and 200 free, Kalvin Hahn won the 100 breast and 500 free and Phillip Matya won the 100 free.
Gretna also took home victories in the 200 free relay, 400 free relay and 200 medley relay.
On the girls side, Gretna won 202-56 as well. Juliana Anderson won the 50 free and the 100 fly. Reese Naylon won the 100 free and 200 free. Aisha True won the 100 back, Anna Stednitz won the 100 breast, Isabella Lindberg won the 200 IM and Lilly Brophy won the 500 free.
The Dragons also won the 200 medley relay and the 200 and 400 free relay.