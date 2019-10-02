The Chieftains finished the Millard South Invite 1-2, but hit seven home runs on the day and scored 21 runs against a tough schedule.
Sami Reding also set a school record for stolen bases in a season at with her 19th of the year.
Bellevue East is now 15-15 on the season with a week left in the regular season.
Millard South Invite results:
Millard South 5, Bellevue East 4 — Jillian Mengel finished with two home runs and Reese Floro added another one for the Chieftains. Each finished with two RBI.
Lincoln Southwest 11, Bellevue East 4 — Jillian Mengel hit her third home run of the day and finished with three RBI. Reese Floro added an RBI.
Bellevue East 13, Omaha Central 1 — Katie Cunningham, Reese Floro and Libby Walls all hit home runs.
Cunningham recorded four RBI, Floro recorded three RBI and Jillian Mengel added an RBI.
Plattview went 0-1 in the NCC Tournament on Saturday.
The Trojans move to 12-10 on the season.
NCC Tournament results:
Syracuse 10, Platteview 4 — Alex Stoner finished with two hits and two RBI. Kailee Burkhardt and Emma Lewis finished with an RBI each as well.
Regular season results:
Bellevue East 5, Bennington 4 — Reese Floro recorded three hits, including the walk-off hit. Sami Reding also recorded two hits and two RBI for the Chieftains.
Liana McMurtry and Katie Cunningham added an RBI each.
Papillion-La Vista 8, Bellevue East 0 — Jordyn Bahl finished with two home runs and four RBI. She also pitched a complete game shutout, only allowing two hits and striking out nine.
Jenna Hoelscher also recorded two hits and two RBI. Atiana Rodriguez and Reese Floro recorded hits for the Chieftains.
Bellevue West 13, Omaha Central 0 — Emma Gage, Jazlyn Powell and Ashleigh Ragone all hit a home run for the Thunderbirds.
Ragone finished with three hits and two RBI and Powell finished with two hits and three RBI. Ciara Kerstetter recorded a complete game shutout.
Westside 16, Bryan 2 — Erin Loftus and Brea Reed scored runs for the Bears.
Duchesne/Roncalli 14, Bryan 0 — Brooke Powers recorded the lone hit for the Bears.
Central 8, Bryan 0 - Brooke Powers and Alexis Poledna recorded hits for Omaha Bryan.
Gross 19, Bryan 0 — Brooklyn Kottich finished with a grand slam, two home runs and seven RBI for the Cougars. Abbie Jo Gaube finished with a home run and two RBI.
Rosie Brokke and Rosalie Maxwell each finished with two RBI as well.
Gretna 14, Omaha Northwest 0 — The patient Dragons drew 13 walks in this one. Ensley Frame finished with two RBI and two runs scored.
Waverly 5, Gross 4 — Brooklyn Kottich recorded two hits and two RBI. Raegan Hughes also recorded two hits and an RBI and Jordan Skradski recorded two hits.
Gross 10, Omaha Central 0 — Brooklyn Kottich recorded four RBI for the Cougars. Raegan Hughes and Rachel Jacobson added two RBI each.
Jordan Skradski and Ellie Zoucha combined for a complete game shut out.
Elkhorn South 13, Papillion-La Vista South 7 - Six Titans finished with an RBI. Grace Maguire finished with a home run and two RBI.
Mia Orduna led the way with four hits.
Papillion-La Vista South 14, Benson 0 — Nina Cuevas finished with a home run and two RBI. Maggie Suhr, Rian Boub, Abby Kudym and Maddie Waszgis recorded two RBI each.
Platteview 15, Fort Calhoun 5 — Kailee Burkhardt finished with a home run and four RBI for the Trojans. Alex Stoner finished with three RBI and four RBI and Alyssa Husing finished with two hits and an RBI.
Millard North 13, Ralston 8 — Morgan Beaty recorded an RBI and five RBI. Kennedy Walls scored four runs for the Rams.
Morgan Letak and Alex Johnson each recorded two hits.
Beatrice 12, Ralston 3 - Alex Johnson and Chloe Wagner each hit a solo home run. Abby Heig also finished with an RBI.
Bellevue East 13, Omaha South 0 — Floro hit a home run and finished with three RBI. Liana McMurtry, Olivia Holtz and Rodriguez each added two RBI as well.
Libby Walls and Isabella Harris combined to throw a complete game shutout.
South Sioux City 13, Bryan 5 — The Bears strung together 11 hits and Ariana Grothe, Brea Reed, Erin Loftus, Brooke Powers and Alondra Escobedo all recorded an RBI.
Fremont 19, Bryan 0 — Erin Loftus finished with a hit for the Bears.
Papillion-La Vista 9, Gretna 1 — Bahl pitched a complete, only giving up one unearned run and allowing one hit and striking out 17.
Bahl and Brooke Dumont each recorded a home run and two RBI. Kate Voisin also added two RBI. Alyssa Morbach recorded a hit for the Dragons.
Gross 9, Duchesne/Roncalli 6 — Raegan Hughes, Jordan Skradski and Brooklyn Kottich all recorded a home run.
Skradski finished with three RBI while Hughes and Kottich finished with two RBI each.
Marian 13, Papillion-La Vista South 3 — Jenna Shewmaker and Mariah Unverzagt each recorded a home run for the Titans.
Ralston 13, Mercy/Brownell-Talbott 10 - Morgan Beaty recorded a home run and two RBI for the Rams.
Logan Corcoran finished with three hits and four RBI. Abby Heig finished with three RBI and Chloe Wagner and Morgan Letak recorded two RBI each.