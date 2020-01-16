The Bellevue East Chieftains defeated the Bryan Lady Bears 51-25 on Thursday night behind a fast start and great defense throughout.
Bellevue East started the game on a 12-0 run, forcing a Bryan timeout with four minutes left in the first quarter. Avery Heilig knocked down two early threes in a row to grow the lead. Bellevue East had good ball movement early and was able to get some good looks at the rim off of that movement.
Bryan got on the board with 2:59 left in the first quarter after a free throw, making it 12-1 Chieftains.
Bryan had a couple good looks to end the first quarter, but could not get the bounce off the rim that the needed.
Bryan's Trinique Sherrod and Bellevue East's Kendall Taylor exchanged baskets in the final minute of the quarter and the score was 15-3 after the first quarter.
Bellevue East star forward Baylee Egan picked up her third foul with 6:32 left in the second quarter, but still finished with seven first half points.
The Chieftains were able to open up the lead to 20 with two minutes left in the first quarter off of some transition baskets and three pointers.
Both teams added a free throw at the end of the half and the score was 30-10 at halftime.
Bellevue East sophomore guard Avery Heilig recorded nine points on 3-for-3 from three-point land in the first half.
The Bears got a bucket from Jailaiyah Rouse to open the half and cut the Chieftains lead to 18. The Bears came out showing a full court press in an attempt to force some turnovers and make the Bellevue East guards uncomfortable.
The Chieftains then went on a 8-0 run to open the lead up to 38-12. A couple nice post finds from the East guards opened up their looks inside.
Bellevue East recorded a couple more baskets to open the lead up to 42-16 heading into the final quarter.
The Chieftains held the Bears to just six third quarter points to open up the lead to 26.
The Chieftains would use the fourth quarter to push the clock and use their possessions wisely. When the clock hit zero, Bellevue East took the victory 51-25.
Baylee Egan led the way for the Chieftains with 13 points. Avery Heilig and Riley Jensen added nine and seven points for East, respectively.
For Bryan, Trinique Sherrod led the way with 13 points.
Bellevue East held Bryan to single digit scoring in each quarter.
Bellevue East moves to 4-6 with this victory. Bryan falls to 2-9.
