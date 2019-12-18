Bryan and Bellevue East participated in the Bryan Invite over the weekend. On the Girls side, the Chieftains finished fifth overall with a team score of 101. Bryan finished seventh with a team score of 99.
For Bellevue East, Ciara Stueve finished ninth in the 50 free with a time of 00.30.07. Katheryn Cunningham finished eighth in the 100 back with a time of 1:24.47. The 200 free relay team finished sixth and the 200 medley relay team finished fifth.
For Bryan, Isabel Stewart finished eighth in the 50 free and seventh in the 100 breast. Ruby Nelson finished seventh in the 200 free and fifth in the 500 free. Bryan finished fourth in the 200 medley relay and sixth in the 400 free relay.
• Papio and Ralston/Gross participated in the Larry Hill Ralston Ram Relays over the weekend.
On the boys side, Ralston/Gross finished seventh with a team score of 168. Papio finished tenth with a team score of 96.
On the girls side, Papio finished seventh with a team score of 142. Ralston/Gross finished 12th with a team score of 62.
Regular season duals:
Omaha Westside 110, Papillion-La Vista 75 — Landon Orth took first place in the one-meter with 183.45 total points. Papio’s 200 free relay team consisting of Henry Belik, Sean McElmeel, Daniel Keller and Joe Ciriaco finished in first place with a time of 1:32.97.
Omaha Westside 97, Papillion-La Vista 89 — Blake Dreher (one-meter), Teresa Cavanaugh (100 back), Elizabeth Ford (100 fly) and Olivia Dendinger (200 free) all won their events for Papio.
The 200 free relay team consisting of Lily Cunningham, Grace Cunningham, Elizabeth Ford and Olivia Dendinger and the 200 medley relay team consisting of Dendinger, Ford, Lily Cunningham and Sydney Taake won their events as well.
Lincoln Southwest 112, Papillion-La Vista 73 — Landon Orth (one-meter), Sean McElmeel (50 free), Joe Ciriaco (100 free), Daniel Keller (100 fly, 200 individual medley), and the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay teams all took first place in their respective races.
Lincoln Southwest 132, Papillion-La Vista 54 — Elizabeth Ford won the 50 free with a time of 00:25.76. Olivia Dendinger won the 100 breast with a time of 1:09.16.
Elkhorn 250, Gretna 110 — Jon Galles won the 100 free and the 200 individual medley with times of 00:49.69 and 2:03.18, respectively. Kalvin Hahn took the victory in the 200 free and 500 free with times of 1:54.93 and 5:02.40, respectively. Kellen McLaughlin finished third in the 50 free.