Omaha North at Bellevue West
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Bellevue West High School
Records: Omaha North (3-4), Bellevue West (7-0)
What to expect: The Thunderbirds continue their wrecking ball of a season tomorrow against Omaha North. The No. 1 ranked Thunderbirds are 7-0 on the season and have outscored opponents 374-29. They are coming off a 63-0 victory at Omaha South and return home to face Omaha North. Led by the trio of Nate Glantz, Jevyon Ducker and Zavier Betts, the Thunderbirds have a high octane offense that has yet to be stopped.
Ducker has already eclipsed the 1,000 yard rushing mark to go along with 18 touchdowns. Betts has 13 touchdowns and is averaging over 21 yards per catch. Glantz has thrown 24 touchdowns and has yet to throw an interception. This shouldn’t be anymore than a tune up game for Bellevue West as they are getting ready for playoffs to start.
Lincoln Northeast at Bellevue East
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Bellevue East High School
Records: Lincoln Northeast (1-6), Bellevue East (1-6)
What to expect: Bellevue East returns home after a tough loss at Papio South last weekend 50-14. They are 1-3 at home so far this season and will get a Lincoln Northeast team that has lost four in a row after defeating Omaha Bryan week 3. The Chieftains will have to focus on stopping the run, after giving up 276 yards on the ground to Papio South. They also gave up 9.5 yards per carry and four touchdowns. If the Chieftains can stop the run and move the ball through the air, they should be able to pick up their second win of the season.
Lincoln North Star at Omaha Bryan
Friday, 7 p.m. at Bryan High School
Records: North Star (1-6), Bryan (0-7)
What to expect: It has been a tough year for the Bears, as they are 0-7 and have given up more than 60 points in each of their last three games. The Bears need to establish some type of running game in this one if they want to have a shot in this one. The Bears are only averaging 45 yards per game on the ground. It is difficult to win and compete when you cannot establish the run game to open up the passing game. This has to be a focus for the Bears.
Fremont at Gretna
Friday, 7 p.m. at Gretna High School
Records: Fremont (3-4), Gretna (2-5)
What to expect: The Dragons are 2-5 on the season, but have played better than their record shows. Freshman Zane Flores continues to improve every week for head coach Mike Kayl and has made the offense a legitimate threat through the air. Junior Trevor Marshall is averaging almost 80 yards a game on the ground to balance out the offense. This should be a close match up between the Dragons and Tigers if Gretna can get some stops on offense and get off the field on third down.
Gross Catholic at Skutt Catholic
Friday, 7 p.m. at Skutt Catholic High School
Records: Gross (3-4), Skutt (7-0)
What to expect: This will be the toughest test of the season for the Cougars as they head to Skutt to take on the 7-0 Skyhawks. Skutt is coming off a double overtime win against Waverly while Gross is coming off a 50-13 loss to Norris. The Cougars will have to get off the field against the powerful Skutt offense that is averaging almost 37 points per game. If the Gross defense can get some stops early and the offense put together some good drives, they can compete. They have to make sure Skutt does not hit them hard early.
Elkhorn at Papillion-La Vista
Friday, 7 p.m. at Foundation Field
Records: Elkhorn (3-4), Papio (3-4)
What to expect: Papio comes into this game winning three of their last four games. They are coming off a loss to Millard North 24-10 last Thursday. They were leading 10-3 at the half, but gave up 21 unanswered points in the second half and could not move the ball on the Mustangs to close the gap. The Monarchs did a great job of stopping the option in the first half, but gave up some yards in the second half and gave up a big pass play to make it a two touchdown game.
Papio has been running the ball with Jake Koory and Cole Price very well over the past couple weeks and will need to continue that against Elkhorn. The Antlers have a balanced offensive attack and Papio will need to get off the field on third down. Also, in all three Papio wins Owen McLaughlin has a receiving touchdown so Kyle Ingwerson will need to establish that connection with the reliable receiver.
Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln Southeast
Friday, 7 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast High School
Records: Papio South (4-3), Lincoln Southeast (6-1)
What to expect: This should be a great match up between two talented teams. Papio South is coming off of a blowout win over Bellevue East 50-14 and Lincoln Southeast has won six straight after dropping their first game against powerhouse Burke. Papio South was able to run for 276 yards against the Chieftains, but Lincoln Southeast will undoubtedly make it more difficult on the Titans. They will need a full effort from Connor Crandall and Nick Sich to make the Knights defense uncomfortable.
The biggest thing in this match up is the Titans are 4-0 at home and 0-3 on the road. They will need to flip that stat if they want to come out of this one with a victory.
Platteview at Arlington
Friday, 7 p.m. at Arlington High School
Records: Platteview (4-3) at Arlington (2-5)
What to expect: Platteview is coming off a huge win over Concordia, shutting them out 30-0. Braden Johnson and Tobius Nixon carried a heavy load and the Trojans and coach Mark McLaughlin will need them to do that again against Arlington. Johnson has been very versatile and flexible on the field and that has been a huge plus for the Trojans.
Arlington is a team that likes to run the ball as they are averaging 185 yards rushing per game and pound the ground. Platteview has done a good job of winning the line of scrimmage over the past couple of games and stopping the run and they will need to do so in this one as well if they want to get their fifth win.
Ralston at Norris
Friday, 7 p.m. at Norris High School
Records: Ralston (1-6), Norris (5-2)
What to expect: This will be a difficult task for the Ralston defense, as Norris is averaging 320 yards per game on offense and 33 points per game. Ralston has struggled on the year stopping the opposition so they will need to bear down on defense and get off the field early.
Rashad Madden should continue to carry the load for the Rams, as he is over 1,000 yards rushing on the season and averaging 145 yards per game. With the passing game managing just 63 yards per game and completing only 35 percent of passes, they will need him to get yards on the ground early to establish the running game.