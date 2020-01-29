The Bellevue men’s basketball team defeated Viterbo and Waldorf last week to stay perfect in conference play and improve their overall record to 16-6. The Bruins have won six straight.
On Friday, Bellevue defeated Viterbo 71-66. The Bruins were able to hold off the Hawks as they made a surge in the second half.
Niamey Harris finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Lewis Hayes added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Jaron Dickson had another solid performance, recording seven points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Amenofis Mitchell added 11 points of the bench.
On Saturday, the Bruins defeated Waldorf 74-56. Bellevue held a 35-17 lead at the half and never let Waldorf get back into this one
Harris finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Lewis Hayes added 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four blocks.
Jaylen Wiltz and Connor Dukes added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
• The Bellevue women’s team went 1-1 over the weekend.
The Bruins fell to Viterbo 67-64. Viterbo outscored the Bruins 27-12 in the second quarter and the Bruins could not mount a big enough comeback in the second half.
Elexis Martinez had a huge game, recording 18 points and 13 rebounds. Lexi Allen added 14 points and five rebounds. Jamie Winkler added five points and six rebounds.
On Saturday, The Bruins bounced back and defeated Waldorf 81-61. Elexis Martinez recorded 18 points and three rebounds.
Faith Ross recorded 16 points and four rebounds. Cassie Jones finished with 11 points off the bench.
The Bruins recorded 37 points off of the bench to vary the scoring. 11 Bruins scored in the game.