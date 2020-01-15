The Bellevue men’s basketball team went 2-0 this week, extending their winning streak to three games and moving to 3-0 in NSAA play. On Friday, the Bruins defeated Dickinson State 78-75 in a nail biter.
The Bruins trailed 36-33 at the half but were able to put together a strong second half to take the lead and hold onto it to win the game.
Lewis Hayes led the way for Bellevue, putting together a huge day and recording 26 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Jemeil King added 17 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Jaylen Wiltz added nine points and two steals for the Bruins.
On Saturday, the Bruins took down Valley City State 72-65 to move to 13-6 on the year and 3-0 in conference play.
The Bruins were led once again by Jemeil King, who finished with 23 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Niamey Harris recorded 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists to help King lead the Bruins to this victory. Isaiah Bates added 10 points and three rebounds on an efficient 4-for-6 shooting from the field.
The Bellevue women started the week on Tuesday, Jan 7. They took on the No. 7 ranked Morningside Mustangs on dropped the contest 95-67.
Elexis Martinez continued her fantastic season for the Bruins, recording 17 points and nine rebounds.
Brittany Hill added 11 points and two steals and Faith Ross added two rebounds and a steal for Bellevue.
On Friday, the Bruins dropped a close contest on the road to Dickinson State 71-69. The Bruins fell down by six after the first quarter and could not pull off the comeback in the second half.
Taeha Pankey recorded 17 points, two assists and two steals to lead the Bruins. Elexis Martinez finished with 14 points and five rebounds.
Brittany Hill added 12 points, four rebounds and two steals. Faith Ross finished with nine points and five rebounds.
On Saturday, the Bellevue women got back on track, defeating Valley City State 72-63. The Bruins outscored the Vikings 21-13 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.
Elexis Martinez finished with 11 points and nine rebounds in another near double-double. Brittany Hill led the Bruins with 18 points. Hill shot 4-for-5 from behind the line and recorded three rebounds.
Lexi Allen added 11 points and two steals for Bellevue.