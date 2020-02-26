The Bellevue men’s basketball team secured the NSAA regular season championship last week while the Bellevue women’s basketball team secured a share of the NSAA regular season title.
The men defeated No. 22 Mayville State 84-74 to earn the title. It has been a great season thus far for the Bruins. They are 23-7 overall, 13-1 in conference and are on a seven-game winning streak heading into the conference tournament.
Against Mayville State, the Bruins jumped out to a 46-35 lead in the first half and were able to thwart any run the Comets attempted to make.
Jemeil King continued his stellar season, recording a game high 31 points and helping pace the Bruins to victory. King added three steals and two assists and was 14-for-20 from the field.
Isaiah Bates recorded 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals and Lewis Hayes added 10 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists in the Bruins big victory.
On Friday, the Bruins cemented their league dominance with a 25-point victory over Dakota State, 89-64.
The Bruins were paced by five double-digit scorers and a plethora of scoring options throughout the game.
Bellevue put up 50 points in the first half in an offensive outburst. Lewis Hayes recorded 17 points and five rebounds to lead the Bruins.
Amenofis Mitchell was second for the Bruins in scoring with 15 points, Connor Dukes had 14, and Isaiah Bates came off the bench to score 13 points and collected eight rebounds which helped him earn NSAA player of the week honors.
Jaron Dickson was also close to a double-double as he scored 10 points and had eight assists.
• The women’s basketball team also had a great week as the earned their 20th win of the season as they have now won five in a row.
Last Monday Feb. 17 the Bruins won big game as they knocked off NAIA’s 14th ranked Mayville State 87-78.
Bench point made the difference as the Bruins had 47 to the Comet’s 22. BU’s Brittany Hill of the bench lead all scorers with 25 points including going three for five behind the arc.
Faith Ross also had a great day scoring 19 points and collecting five rebounds, and Elexis Martinez had 14 points and five rebounds.
This past Friday, the Bruins earned win number 20 after topping Dakota State 83-72.
A 15-0 run by the Bruins in the second quarter and 44 bench points helped the Bruins edge the Trojans.
Brittany Hill lead all Bruins with the co-game high of 19 points and five steals. Jamie Winkler also came off the bench with a strong showing of 13 points.
Faith Ross and Elexis Martinez each contributed 11 points each as well. Martinez also had eight rebounds respectfully.
The Bellevue Women enter the conference tournament with a record of 20-10.