The Bellevue women’s basketball team also went 1-1 over the weekend. The Bruins started their weekend of basketball with a win over Doane 78-67 on Friday.
Elexis Martinez finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Her 15 points put her over the 1,000 point mark for her career, an impressive milestone for the forward.
Jerrene Richardson finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals to lead the Bruins. Taeha Pankey and Faith Ross both finished with 13 points and five rebounds.
Cassie Jones added 10 points to put five Bruins in double figures in this one.
On Saturday, the Bruins took on No. 6 Hastings. They dropped the contest 83-54 to move to 6-4 on the season thus far. Hastings moved to 10-0.
The Bruins shot just 19-of-46 from the field in this one and Jerrene Richardson was the lone Bruin that scored in eh double figures.
Richardson finished with 18 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the way for Bellevue.
Hastings got out to a 49-26 lead at the half and never looked back.
• The Bellevue men’s basketball team went 1-1 over the weekend to put their record at 6-5 on the season.
They lost to No. 2 Morningside on Saturday, 81-70. The Bruins went on a run in the second half and cut the lead to two, but could not quite get close enough to pull off the upset.
Isaiah Bates led the way for the Bruins with 14 points and Jemeil King had another impressive performance, putting up 12 points, four rebounds and seven assists.
The Bruins got solid production from the bench, outscoring Morningside 29-19. Morningside was tough to stop in this one, as they shot 63 percent from the field in the contest.
The Bruins rebounded on Sunday with a win over Midland 101-98 in double overtime.
The Bruins were down after the first half 50-31, but were able to put together an exciting comeback and get the win.
Jemeil King led the way for the Bruins, scoring 32 points and recording nine assists. Lewis Hayes finished with 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field.
Niamey Harris and Connor Dukes finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively. The Bruins shot almost 60 percent from the field throughout this one.
The Bruins finished with 26 rebounds and 16 assists.
These two games earned Jemeil Harris recognition as the NSAA player of the week He averaged 22 points per game, eight assists a game and shot 60 percent from the field.