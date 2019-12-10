The Bellevue men’s basketball team defeated Dakota State 67-63 on Saturday to move to 7-5 overall and 1-0 in the NSAA.
Lewis Hayes and Connor Dukes led the way for the Bruins, recording 15 points each. Hayes also led the way in rebounds, hauling in eight boards.
Niamey Harris added 11 points, three rebounds and three assists. Jemeil King finished with 10 points and three rebounds.
Hayes finished 7-for-10 from the field and Dukes finished 5-for-6 from the field. The Bruins out rebounded Dakota State 34-25 and held the assist advantage 13-8.
The Bruins will play their next two games in San Juan, Puerto Rico and in the Puerto Rico Clasico.
• The Bellevue women’s basketball team defeated Dakota state 80-70 on Saturday and moved to 7-4 overall and 1-0 in the NSAA.
Brittany Hill, Faith Ross and Elexis Martinez finished with 19 points each on the game.
Taeha Pankey added 16 points and Martinez added seven rebounds. The Bruins won the turnover battle 16-9, a huge part of this game.
Cassie Jones recorded five points, nine rebounds and five assists.