The Bellevue Bruins baseball team opened up their season over the weekend. The Bruins went 1-2 in Oklahoma City with losses to No. 10 Oklahoma City and No. 20 Central Methodist. They closed the weekend with a redemption victory over Oklahoma City.
The Bruins lost 19-11 in their opener against No. 10 Oklahoma City. Leading the offensive charge was Riley Baasch with two hits and three RBI.
Chaz Lopez, Zach Diehl and Alec Lee all went yard for the Bruins as well. Lee recorded three RBI to match Baasch. Oklahoma City started off the season with a 12 run first inning to put the Bruins in an early hole.
• Against Central Methodist, the Bruins fell to 0-2 on the season after falling 12-2.
Baasch finished with a double and an RBI and Daniel Teasley hit a sacrifice fly RBI for the Bruins.
• In their third and final game of the weekend, the Bruins got revenge by taking down No. 10 Oklahoma City 10-8.
Bruin starter Charlie Patterson got the win by going 6 1/3 innings and striking out six while allowing seven hits and six runs.
Diehl finished with a home run and three RBI. Baasch, Teasley, Lopez and Andrew Ishii all recorded RBI as well to pace the Bruins.
