It was a busy week for Bruin baseball as Bellevue played seven games last week, while getting just Wednesday and Sunday off from games.
Bellevue 7, No. 16 Webber International 3- The Bruins earned their second win over a ranked opponent for the season last Monday as the Bruins took down the Warriors.
A big reason for the win was thanks to Blake Berry’s grand slam in the fifth inning to put Bellevue up 6-2 at that point. From there on, Bruin pitcher Colton Walker held off a talented batters line-up as he finished the game with nine strikeouts.
Warner 8, Bellevue 2- Despite the Bruin’s 11 hits, Bellevue struggled to get runners home and had five errors that helped the Royals to 12 hits and to a 6-0 lead by midway through the fifth inning. The loss would put the Bruins below the .500 mark.
Bellevue 6, Sienna Heights 2- The Bruins tallied up three runs in the second inning that would put them in command for the game. Though the Saints got one back in the third, Bellevue slammed the door shut on any comeback hopes after and RBI single from Berry to score Josh Benson and Riley Baasch hit a homer to put the game out of reach.
No. 2 Saint Thomas, 6 Bellevue 3- The Bruins stormed out to a 3-0 lead as their first four batters got singles. The fourth inning however starting giving the Bobcats momentum as the made it 3-2, before tying the game by the fifth inning. In the sixth inning an RBI double and a two out two run homer which proved to put away the Bruins.
Bellevue 7, Michigan-Dearborn 1- Bellevue broke open what was a 2-1 game the majority of the way thanks to five seventh-inning runs. Berry hit a two run homer in the third inning that put Bellevue up for good before Andrew Ishii hit a three RBI triple to seal the deal.
Mount Vernon Nazarene 9, Bellevue 1- The Cougar pounced out with a 2-0 after the first inning with an early home run and never looked back from there. The Bruins were troubled with five errors which thwarted any comeback attempts.
Madonna 8, Bellevue 4- The Bruins seemingly had the game in the bag with a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning. However, the Crusaders scored six runs in the seventh to take down the Bruins in dramatic fashion.
The Bruins stand at 9-11 and will play at home for the first time this year against Midland on Friday March 13th in a double header. First game starts at 3 p.m., game two will be at 6 pm.