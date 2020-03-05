The Platteview Trojans gave a valiant effort against an equally gritty Beatrice team, but the Lady Orange did just enough to hold off the Trojans 51-47 in Thursday night's state tournament quarterfinal.
Both team came out energized as expected, the Lady Orange 10 of the last 14 points to take an early seven point lead and looked to take control early. Platteview would not let that happen so easy as they never let the deficit reach double digits.
Anna Koehler made a shot right by the basket as time expired for the first half to have the Trojan trail by just five.
The Trojans came out strong with a 9-3 run to once hold a 31-30 lead, and then again at 33-31, as the Orange shot just 11 for 26 at the free throw line.
However, the Trojans score just one point in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter and made just two field goals on the floor for the whole quarter.
Beatrice went on a 6-1 spurt in that first four minutes of the fourth which proved just enough down the stretch to hold off the gritty Trojans.
"We were just a couple plays away but that's basketball," Platteview girls coach Gary Wood said. "Only one team leaves Lincoln for the last time celebrating while seven other teams go home home disappointed and upset like this. It's hard.
"It's in these kid's DNA. They're tough kids and the fought hard. You got to give credit to Beatrice though, that is a fantastic team. We knew this was going to be a dog fight, it's the second time we've played them and last time they got us by around nine."
Junior Ally Kuhl led the Trojans and all scorers for that matter with 18 points, her senior teammate Anna Koehler followed with 13 points. Mak Hatcliff lead Beatrice with 16 points.
With the loss the Trojan's program will move on from eight seniors who Wood said have played a big role in the team's success and them earning this trip to Lincoln, along with others who stepped it up this year to make this the season it was.
"In our adversity this year, it created numerous situations this season where someone needed to step up," Wood said. "We had a lot of girls including the seniors who really took on those leadership positions, for example we had four different girls play point guard this year due to some injuries which made us a better team in terms of more girls who could take the ball up the court which helped us here. The seniors will be greatly missed."
Platteview finishes with a final record of 15-8.