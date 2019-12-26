Since Christmas has now passed, that means it is time for holiday tournaments for area high school basketball teams.
Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Bryan, Gretna, Papio and Papio South will all be competing in the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Gross will be competing in the Aurora Invitational, Ralston will be competing in the Nebraska City holiday tournament and Platteview will be hosting the Platteview holiday tournament.
Here are the opening round schedules for all of these local area teams.
Boys:
Metro Conference Holiday Tournament- Ralston Arena
No. 16 Omaha Bryan vs No. 17 Elkhorn South - 12/27, 3:30 p.m.
No. 15 Bellevue East vs No. 18 Omaha Northwest - 12/27, 5:15 p.m.
No. 8 Papio vs No. 9 Omaha Burke - 12/28, 12 p.m.
No. 5 Creighton Prep vs No. 12 Gretna - 12/28, 10:15 a.m.
No. 6 Omaha Westside vs No. 11 Papio South - 12/28, 5:15 p.m.
No. 4 Bellevue West vs No. 13 Omaha Benson - 12/28, 8:30 a.m.
Aurora Invite- Aurora High School
Gross - 2/28, 11:00 a.m.
Platteview Invite- Platteview High School
Platteview- 2/27, TBA
Nebraska City Invite- Nebraska City High School
Ralston- 2/27, TBA
Girls:
Metro Conference Holiday Tournament- Ralston Arena
No. 16 Omaha North vs No. 17 Omaha Bryan - 12/27, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Bellevue East vs Omaha South - 12/27, 8:45 p.m.
No. 8 Marian vs No. 9 Bellevue West - 12/30, 12 p.m.
No. 5 Omaha Burke vs No. 12 Papio South - 12/30 at 10:15 a.m.
No. 3 Westside vs No. 14 Gretna - 12/30, 3:30 p.m.
No. 2 Papio vs Winner 15/18 - 12/30, 8:45 p.m.
Aurora Invite- Aurora High School
Gross - 2/28, 11:00 a.m.
Platteview Invite- Platteview High School
Platteview- 2/27, TBA
Nebraska City Invite- Nebraska City High School
Ralston- 2/27, TBA