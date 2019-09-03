All nine area teams competed in the Class of Metro race at Walnut Creek Saturday. The invite was separated by grades.
In the 12th grade girls run, Papillion-La Vista finished in third with 47 points to round out the top 14.
Platteview’s Madison Nash finished in first place with a time of 19:47.68, while Papio’s Renee Thompson captured runner up with a time of 20:57.45 and Gretna’s Kayla Adams placed third with a time of 21:07.73.
Platteview’s Claire Kallhoff and Ralston’s Jayden Harrington ended in sixth and seventh place, respectively, to round out the top 10.
Papillion-La Vista placed second with 28 points, while Bellevue West (31 points) finished third, Ralston (46 points) tallied a sixth-place finished, Bellevue East (84 points) finished eighth and Bellevue West (108 points) ended in 10th place in the 12th grade boys run.
Papio’s Collin Kotz tallied a second-place finished with a time of 17:03.13, while Gretna’s Aidan Furley plced fourth with a time of 17:19.59 and Bellevue West’s Garrett Parker placed fifth with a time of 17:38.41. Papio’s Sam Cahill finished eighth and Ralston’s Noble Valerio-Boster captured 10th.
The 11th grade Papio girl’s placed fifth (55 points) with Morgan Able finishing in 11th place with Platteview’s Ally Kuhl and Bellevue East’s Sarah Felten placed 12th and 13th, respectively.
Papio placed in second place with 17 points for the 11th grade boys race.
Gretna and Papio South finished seventh and ninth, respectively, while Bellevue East placed 12th and Bellevue West tallied 14th.
Gretna’s Cade Suing placed second with a time of 14:07.72 while Papio’s Jakob Tadlock and Ethan Foix placed third and fourth, respectively.
Papio’s Peyton Thurman rounded out the top 10.
Gretna finished in first place in the 10th grade girls run with 17 points. Bellevue West and Ralston placed seventh and eighth, respectively.
Gretna’s Regan Ehlert and Lilly Brophy placed second and third with times of 20:48.30 and 21:18.41, respectively.
Ralston’s Raquel Skerston (fifth), Papio’s Ava White (seventh), Platteview’s Emma Middleton (eighth) and Bellevue West’s Alyssa Fjelstad (ninth) rounded out the top 10.
The 10th grade boys race finished with Gretna ending in third place with 34 points. Papio South placed fifth with 37 points.
Gretna’s Colby Erdcamp placed first with a time of 16:57.29, while Papio South’s Casey Kruger placed ninth to round out the top 10 finishers.
In the ninth grade girls run, Papio’s Grace Colbert (22:34.90) placed fifth while Gretna’s Layla Siskow (22:59.71) and Bellevue West’s Natalie McNamara (23:03.09) finished in eighth and ninth, respectively.
The boys ninth grade run featured two Gretna runners in the top 5. Gretna’s Connor Reeson (18:02.56) and Abdul Malik Rahmanzai (18:04.27) placed third and fourth, respectively.
Papio South’s Quin Karas (sixth), Henry Stamps (seventh), Cam Ralston (eighth) and Bo Crews (10th) finished in top 10 with Ralston’s Brody Hinks placing ninth.