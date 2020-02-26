The 2020 NSAA State Swimming Championships are here and it is time to celebrate the best high school swimmers that Nebraska has to offer.
Here is the schedule for the next three days:
Thursday:
8:00 a.m - Girls’ diving warm-up
9:30 a.m - Girls’ competition (prelims, semis and finals)
12:30 p.m - Boys’ diving warm-up
2:00 p.m - Boys’ competition (prelims, semis and finals)
Friday:
7:30 a.m - Pool open for warm-ups – GIRLS SESSION
9:00 a.m - Start
200 Medley Relay
10 minute break (Special Olympics Girls 50 Free)
200 Free
200 IM
50 Free
20 minute break
100 Fly
100 Free
500 Free
5 minute break
200 Free Relay
15 minute break
100 Back
100 Breast
5 minute break
400 Free Relay
Clear Facility (afternoon session competing athletes permitted access to deck)
12:30 p.m - Warm-ups begin second session – BOYS SESSION
2:00 p.m - Competition begins second session
200 Medley Relay
Special Olympics Boys 50 Free
200 Free
200 IM
50 Free
20 minute break
100 Fly
100 Free
500 Free
5 minute break
200 Free Relay
15 minute break
100 Back
100 Breast
5 minute break
400 Free Relay
Saturday:
9:00 a.m - Swimming warm-ups
11:00 a.m - Swimming Championship Finals
Here are all of the heat sheets and teams/players that will be competing.
Boys swimming - https://nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/textfile/swim/bswprelim.pdf
Boys diving - https://nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/textfile/swim/bdvprelim.pdf
Girls swimming - https://nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/textfile/swim/gswpsych.pdf
Girls diving - https://nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/textfile/swim/gdvprelim.pdf
Look out for the full recap, photos and breakdown of the weekends events in the March 4th edition of In The Game Sports.