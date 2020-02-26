The 2020 NSAA State Swimming Championships are here and it is time to celebrate the best high school swimmers that Nebraska has to offer.

Here is the schedule for the next three days:

Thursday:

8:00 a.m - Girls’ diving warm-up

9:30 a.m - Girls’ competition (prelims, semis and finals)

12:30 p.m - Boys’ diving warm-up

2:00 p.m - Boys’ competition (prelims, semis and finals)

Friday:

7:30 a.m - Pool open for warm-ups – GIRLS SESSION

9:00 a.m - Start

200 Medley Relay

10 minute break (Special Olympics Girls 50 Free)

200 Free

200 IM

50 Free

20 minute break

100 Fly

100 Free

500 Free

5 minute break

200 Free Relay

15 minute break

100 Back

100 Breast

5 minute break

400 Free Relay

Clear Facility (afternoon session competing athletes permitted access to deck)

12:30 p.m -  Warm-ups begin second session – BOYS SESSION

2:00 p.m - Competition begins second session

200 Medley Relay

Special Olympics Boys 50 Free

200 Free

200 IM

50 Free

20 minute break

100 Fly

100 Free

500 Free

5 minute break

200 Free Relay

15 minute break

100 Back

100 Breast

5 minute break

400 Free Relay

Saturday:

9:00 a.m - Swimming warm-ups

11:00 a.m - Swimming Championship Finals

Here are all of the heat sheets and teams/players that will be competing.

Boys swimming - https://nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/textfile/swim/bswprelim.pdf

Boys diving - https://nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/textfile/swim/bdvprelim.pdf

Girls swimming - https://nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/textfile/swim/gswpsych.pdf

Girls diving - https://nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/textfile/swim/gdvprelim.pdf

Look out for the full recap, photos and breakdown of the weekends events in the March 4th edition of In The Game Sports.

