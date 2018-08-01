A host of area athletes represented their high schools for the final time during last weeks Nebraska Coaches Association all-star games in Lincoln.
The all-star teams for volleyball, basketball and softball are made up of graduated seniors that best represent student-athletes in the state.
Athletes are selected after coaches rate the players they have seen on all-star potential and attitude. Once evaluations are returned, they are tabulated and the final results are made available to the selection committee.
The All-Star selection committee is made up of coaches from throughout the state.
• The Blue squad entered the record books against the Red squad in the 50th Annual Nebraska Coaches Association boys basketball all-star game at Lincoln North Star High School July 23.
In a 121-107 win for the Blue squad, the team set a record for most points scored in the NCA all-star game. The Blue squad shot 52.8 percent from the field, including 12 made 3-pointers.
The Red squad featured Papillion-La Vista’s Peyton Priest and Platteview’s Nate Thayer and Brady Heiman on the Red squad.
The Red Squad jumped out to a 33-26 lead in the second quarter before the Blue squad went on a 25-2 run and never trailed again the rest of the game.
Priest made five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points. Thayer shot 4-9 (2-5 from 3-point range) to end up with 10 points and Heiman finished 1-7 from the field to finish with three points. Thayer also earned the Red team’s Most Valuable Teammate award.
Bellevue West’s Cedric Johnson was also selected to play for the Red team but did not play due to injury.
• The Red squad used a big first quarter run to beat the Blue squad in the 39th Annual Nebraska Coaches Association girls all-star basketball game at Lincoln North Star High School July 23.
After tip off, the Red squad went on a 15-2 run midway through the first quarter to take a 21-14 lead. The Blue team struggled from the field at that point going 3-of-17 from the field.
The next three quarters were close, but the lead after the first quarter ended up being the difference in the 84-72 finish for the Red squad.
Papio South’s Taylor Beacom and Gretna’s Faith Ross were featured on the Red squad. Beacom shot 3-of-8 from the field to finish with six points. Ross shot 0-3 from the field.
Platteview’s Payton Brotzki led the Blue team a game-high 19 points. The Creighton signee shot 8-25 from the field, including 2-8 from 3-point range.
• The Blue team swept the Red team in the 35th Annual Nebraska Coaches Association all-star volleyball match at Lincoln North Star High School July 24.
The Blue team put up 25-22, 28-26, 25-23, 28-26 victory in four sets. Despite the Blue team winning the first three sets, the all-star game has a four-set minimum so they played a fourth.
The Red team had an opportunity in the third set when they were up 14-12 until the Blue team scored on five-straight serves and never looked back.
Papio’s Sydney Fitzgibbons and Papio South’s Taliyah Flores were featured on the Blue team. Fitzgibbons finished with eight kills and six blocks, while Flores ended with five kills.
Papio’s Ally Glaser played on the Red team finishing with four aces, two blocks and 21 set assists.
• The Red team defeated the Blue team 9-8 in the 14th Annual Nebraska Coach Association all-star softball game at UNL’s Bowlin Field July 25.
The Red team jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning until the Blue team rallied over the next few innings to take a 6-5 lead in the fourth inning.
Bellevue West’s Taylor Imhoff and Gretna’s Ady Watts were a part of the scoring affair for both teams.
In the first inning, Imhoff drove in two runs on an infield groundout that turned into an error for the Blue team.
In the third inning, Watts singled to center and, eventually, scored after an error at first base for the Red team.
Two runs in the sixth and seventh innings for the Red squad allowed them to regain the lead and get the eventual win.
Another area player on the Blue team was Bellevue West’s Lauren Jurek, who took the loss on the mound. The Red team also featured Lexi Burkhardt of Gretna, Tessa Hurst of Papio and Hannah Saroka of Papio South.