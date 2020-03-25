For all of the In The Game area teams, it was a great season for individual and team wrestling. During the 2019-20 season, sixty area wrestlers qualified for the state tournament and nine finished in the top three in their respective weight classes. Garrett Grice from Bellevue East and Noah Talmadge from Ralston are the ITG Class A and B wrestlers of the year. Here is the All-ITG wrestling team this season:
Tyler Durden – The freshman from Papio South finished with a 35-7 record with 16 pins. Durden finished sixth in the state after winning thee straight matches from the consolation round to get onto the podium. Durden also finished first in the A-1 district tournament at Papio South.
Mohamud Abdi – The junior was a big reason for the Bears success on the season. Abdi finished 39-8 on the season and won his opening round match at the state championships. He also finished second at the A-3 district tournament.
Noor Salat – Salat finished his impressive career with a 44-5 record, which was good for the most wins on the team. Salat finished the state championships with a sixth place finish and a first place finish at the A-3 district tournament.
Jacob Campbell - One of the more impressive freshman in the state this season, Campbell finished 21-4 on the season and recorded nine pins and five tech falls for the Monarchs. Him and Dominic Martinez split time at the 106 weight class.
Garrett Grice – Grice finished his sophomore with his second state championship in as many years. He finished 44-1 and cruised through the state tournament field for his second title, winning the state final 6-1. Grice is the ITG Class A wrestler of the year.
Jeremy McKee - McKee finished 40-6 on the year for the Rams and recorded 20 pins. McKee finished second in the B-3 district tournament and fourth at the state championships at the 120 pound weight class.
Michael Mass - Mass did not have as many matches as others, but he made the most out of every match he did wrestle in. Mass had an impressive state tournament run that had him finish second in the state as just a sophomore. He finished 15-4 with nine pins on the season and finished third in the B-3 district tournament.
Ian Rudner - The junior from Papio finished his season with a 38-14 record and recorded 12 pins, six tech fall and six major decisions. Rudner also finished fourth in the state and will come into next season one of the favorites at the 126 weight class.
Daniel DeRosier – DeRosier finished with an impressive fourth place finish at a historically difficult 132 pound weight class. He also finished second in the A-1 district tournament and was 45-5 on the season for Bellevue East.
Stone Sindelar – Sindelar finished with the most wins on the Titan roster. The senior from Papio South finished 42-7 and fourth in the state at the 138 weight class. He finished the season with 24 pins. Sindelar finished third in the A-1 district tournament, respectively.
Cody Niemiec - Niemiec concluded his impressive career with a runner up finish at the state tournament this season. He did not record as many matches as others but finished 9-2 with six pins and made his presence known in the state tournament, taking his final match to overtime.
Alex Irizarry – Irizarry had a great season that finished with a state runner up. His state tournament included two tech falls to propel him to the final. Irizarry finished with a 31-7 record and 17 pins. He recorded a second place finish in the A-1 district tournament.
Dalton Flibotte – Flibotte was an important senior for the Chieftains and coach Todd Porter, on and off the mat. He finished 44-8 on the season and fifth at the state championships. He also finished second in the A-1 district tournament.
Noah Talmadge – The junior from Ralston finished an impressive 45-4 on the season with 23 pins. His 45 wins were the most on a very talented Rams team. Talmadge finished third in the state championships with a major decision in the third place match. He also finished third at the B-3 district tournament. Talmadge is the ITG Class B wrestler of the year.
Cole Price – The junior from Papio was one of the top wrestlers in the 152 weight class this season, just as he was last season. Price finished his season 46-5 and recorded 33 pins of his opponents. Price will look to achieve a state title next season, having now finished second and third, respectively.
Elliot Steinhoff – Steinhoff finished off his season with an impressive state tournament run that caught many people’s attention that weekend. He tarted the weekend with two pins and finished second in the state as just a sophomore. Steinhoff finished 37-8 and recorded 25 pins.
Caleb Connor – The senior from Papio South finished with an impressive 37-4 record to solidify himself as one of the top 160 pounders in the state. He proved that further by finishing third in the state tournament. He finished with 24 pins on the year and first in the A-1 district heading into states.
Jack McDonnell – McDonnell finished his junior campaign 25-2 and a third place finish at the state championships. McDonnell capped off his season with an impressive run through an extremely talented 170 pound field at the state championships. McDonnell finished with 11 pins on the season.
Cade Schendt – Schendt finished his impressive career 37-5 record and 19 pins. He was a catalyst for the Titans throughout the season between his leadership and success on the mat. Schendt won the 182 pound class of the A-1 district tournament.
Alek Abels - Abels finished with a 40-12 record for the Monarchs and capped off his high school career with a third place finish in the state. Abels recorded 23 pins and also placed second at the A-3 district tournament.
Jaylon Walker – Walker was one of the top 220 pound wrestlers in the state throughout the season. He finished the season 40-6 with 31 pins of his opponents. He finished first in the A-3 district tournament and sixth in the state championships after having to forfeit his final three matches.
Tyler Robinson – Robinson proved himself to be one of the best 220 pounders in the state with his success at the state tournament to conclude the season. The Titan senior finished with a team high 28 pins and 37-5 on the season. Robinson finished third in the state tournament with a 5-2 decision in the third place match.
David Hernandez – The Ralston junior followed up his sixth place finish at the state championships last season with a third place finish this season. Hernandez finished his junior season with a 41-8 record. He also finished with 23 pins and third in the B-3 district tournament.
Preston Welch – The Chieftain heavyweight was a big part of the Bellevue East success this season. The junior finished the season 31-7 and capped off the season with a third place finish at in the A-1 district tournament and an opening round win in the state tournament.