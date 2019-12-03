All-eight players to make the 2019 All-ITG Volleyball First Team were counted on by their teammates and coaches at some point during the season to either win an important set or win a big match. Those players did just that.
Those eight players hail from four-different schools and they all made the state tournament. Papio South, Gretna and Papio in Class A and Platteview in Class B. Only Papio South came back to Omaha as champions.
The Class A runner-up Dragons notched three players to the All-ITG Team while Class A champions Papio South and Papio notched two. Platteview claimed one to round out the selections.
Skylar McCune, Gretna - The outside hitter is one of two sophomores to make the All-ITG team and both those sophomores helped guide their team to the state title match. McCune finished third in Class A with 420 kills — averaging 3.5 kills per set — and notched 10th in Class A with 46 aces while leading Gretna in both categories. She added 456 digs — 3.8 per set — to finish 11th in Class A and second on the team.
This season, the sophomore totaled five matches with over 20 or more kills and six matches with 20 or more digs for Gretna to finish runner-up in Class A.
McCune’s best finishes came in crunch time. She tallied 23 kills and 17 digs against Elkhorn South in the Metro Tournament while posting 27 kills and 13 kills against Millard North in the semifinal at state.
Lydia Yost, Gretna - The senior patrolled the outside opposite of McCune for Gretna. The outside hitter finished sixth in Class A with 395 kills — 3.4 kills per set — and added 346 digs — 3 per set — for 24th in Class A. Those totaled were second and third, respectively, for Gretna. Yost added 37 aces for third on the team.
The three-time All-ITG selection finishes her Dragon career with 1161 kills and 611 digs, while totaling eight games with 15 or more kills and nine games with 14 or more digs this season.
Against Elkhorn South on Oct. 15, Yost tallied 21 kills and then finished with 19 kills and 16 digs against Papio South in the state championship.
Kenedy Schaecher, Gretna - The senior took over full-time as the libero this season for the Dragons and did it with ease. She led the Dragons and finished fourth in Class A with 565 digs — 4.7 digs per set — while adding 36 aces for fourth on the team.
The libero/defensive specialist ended with 1,093 digs and 89 aces throughout her Gretna career. This season, Schaecher tallied five games with three or more aces and 12 games with 20 or more digs.
The Northern Colorado signee reigned fire down the stretch for the Dragons. She tallied seven aces against Burke at the beginning of October and tallied four aces against Elkhorn in district final and Millard West at state. She finished with 39 digs against Papio South in the state championship and 34 digs against Millard North in state semifinal.
Sophie Hendrix, Papio South - The senior’s leadership helped Papio South prevail through the ups and downs of the season to be crowned state champions. The outside hitter finished seventh in Class A with 512 digs and 10th in Class A with 358 kills — both led the Titans. She added 45 blocks and 33 aces. The Wayne State signee finishes her career with 801 kills and 993 digs.
The former 2018 All-ITG Second Team selection had seven games with 14 or more kills, five games with three blocks and 14 games with 15 or more digs, including seven with 20 or more.
Hendrix totaled 21 kills against Millard South Oct. 15, 17 kills and 24 digs against Millard North on Oct. 23 and 26 digs against Gretna in the state championship.
Ava LeGrand, Papio South - Here’s the other sophomore to make the All-ITG squad along with McCune. The former 2018 All-ITG Second Team selection plays outside hitter, but has the ability to play anywhere on the court. She finished 19th in Class A with 300 kills, fourth in blocks with 119, 21st in assists with 485 and 13th with 425 digs. She added 28 aces.
This season, LeGrand tallied eight games with 10 or more kills, seven games with five or more blocks, eight games with 15 or more digs and 13 games with 15 or more assists.
The sophomore tallied 22 kills, five blocks and 21 digs against Gretna in the state championship and added 15 kills against Millard North Oct. 23. Against defending 2018 champions Millard North, she posted 28 and 26 digs in two games against them this season.
Norah Sis, Papio - The outside hitter helped guide the Monarchs to one regular season loss and a No. 1 seed in the state tournament. The Creighton commit finished with 479 kills — 4.8 kills per set — to lead Class A while adding 49 blocks (33rd), 311 digs (35th) and 27 aces.
The three-time All-ITG selection and two-time Class A Player of the Year finished with a kill percentage of 44.5 this season and is already over 1,300 career kills with still another season to play.
This season, Sis totaled 18 or more kills nine times and 10 or more digs 12 times. The junior tallied 27 kills, 16 digs and six blocks against Marian Oct. 19 and 25 kills and 22 digs against Elkhorn South Sept. 12.
Brooklyn Schram, Papio — The setter finished her Monarch career with three-straight 1,000 assist seasons while averaging over 10 assists per set in her career. The senior’s 1,084 assists this season was fourth in Class A. She added 113 kills, 241 digs, 27 aces and 42 blocks. The two-time All-ITG First Team selection and one-time second team selection finishes her Papio career with 3,344 assists, 106 aces, 696 digs and 267 kills.
This season, Schram had three games with three blocked shots, eight games with 10 or more digs and 31 games with 20 or more assists. Schram totaled 54 assists and 15 digs against Papio South Sept. 3 and 53 assists against Elkhorn South Sept. 12.
Anna Koehler, Platteview - The outside hitter in the lone Class B representative on the All-ITG team. The senior helped guide the Trojans to the state tournament with a 23-9 record. She finished fourth in Class B with 396 kills, ninth with 47 aces and 29th with 303 digs. Koehler’s finish in kills led the Trojans while finishing second on team in aces and digs. The senior added 33 blocks. She finishes her career with 683 kills and 1,465 digs.
The two-time All-ITG First Team selection and two-time Class B Player of the Year totaled nine games with 15 or more kills and 15 games with 10 or more digs. Koehler tallied 23 kills against Gross Catholic Oct. 29 and 17 kills, three aces against Norris in state and 20 digs against Syracuse Oct. 17.