It was an impressive season for the ITG softball teams and individual performances. All of the 16 athletes that made the All-ITG team batted over .400 and combined for three teams in the state tournament in Papillion-La Vista, Gross Catholic and Gretna.
The 2019 Class A champions Papillion-La Vista notched five selections on the All-ITG team, while Gretna, Platteview, Ralston and Bellevue East added two each.
Papio South, Gross Catholic and Bellevue West netted one honoree each.
Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista — The three-time All-ITG selection and Oklahoma commit is one of the best players in the country and proved that this year. The Papio pitcher finished 27-0 with a 0.15 era with 299 strikeouts in 139 innings pitched, while adding three no hitters and two homers in the state tournament.
Bahl also hit .581 with 22 home runs and 59 RBI. She finished with 54 hits in 93 at-bats. She led the Monarchs in average, home runs, RBI and triples.
Abbie Jo Gaube, Gross — The three-time All-ITG selection finished with an average of .571 with nine home runs and 32 RBI. She also led the Cougars with 56 hits, 43 runs scored and 14 doubles.
Jo Gaube also finished with a .968 fielding percentage with 29 put outs and just one error in center field. The senior was a huge part of the Cougars post season run and guided the team from the leadoff all season.
Sami Reding, Bellevue East — Reding was a catalyst in the improved Chieftain offense. She hit .411 and recorded 39 hits on 95 at-bats. She also recorded 24 RBI and 14 doubles. She also scored 28 runs and stole 27 bases. Reding also finished with a .949 fielding percentage and recorded 34 put outs with only two errors.
Reese Floro, Bellevue East — The Chieftain first baseman finished with an average of .424 to lead the team. She also recorded a team-high 42 hits, 39 RBI, four triples and six home runs. Floro also recorded 116 put outs with just two errors, giving her a .992 fielding percentage.
Ashleigh Ragone, Bellevue West — Ragone finished the season with a highly impressive average of .446 in 32 games played for the Thunderbirds. She led the team with 37 hits and 25 runs scored. Ragone also recorded five home runs, 17 RBI and nine doubles.
The junior struck out only eight times while leading off in the batting order, a majority of the season.
Billie Andrews, Gretna — Despite being walked a majority of her at bats, Andrews was one of the better hitters in the state, batting .424 and hitting 18 home runs with 34 RBI and 22 stolen bases. The senior and four-time All-ITG selection was the on and off the field leader for the Dragons and was a big part of their post season run.
The Nebraska commit finished with 57 career home runs while missing 17 games due to injury last season.
Ensley Frame, Gretna — Frame finished with an average of .443 for the Dragons. The starting second baseman also finished with an on-base percentage of .534 and recorded 35 runs scored. Along with Andrews, Frame was a huge reason for the Dragons success and a leader for the team.
Brooke Dumont, Papillion-La Vista — The three time All-ITG selection finished with a .487 average that was good for third on the talented Monarch team, only behind Bahl and Mia Jarecki. The junior also finished with seven home runs, 34 RBI and 38 hits. She scored 14 runs and recorded 10 doubles.
The South Dakota State commit drew 28 walks and finished with an on-base percentage of .602 for Papio.
Maggie Vasa, Papillion-La Vista — The Monarch junior recorded a .466 average and 41 hits on the season. Vasa finished tied for second on the team with nine home runs. She finished with 27 RBI and 45 runs scored for the state title team.
Mia Jarecki, Papillion-La Vista — The two-time All-ITG selection led the Monarchs in batting this season, hitting .533 with 57 hits. Jarecki recorded nine home runs and 27 RBI. She also finished with 56 runs scored and nine doubles. The South Dakota State commit finished with a perfect fielding percentage, recording 20 putouts, 19 assists and zero errors.
Kaylee Wagner, Papillion-La Vista — Wagner hit .409 for Papio with eight home runs and 44 RBI. The Washburn commit finished third on the team in home runs and second on the team in RBI. She finished with 24 runs scored and eight doubles.
Lindsey Kelly, Papillion-La Vista South — Kelly led the way in batting for the Titans. The junior hit .471 on the year and led the team in hits (49), runs scored (32) and triples (3). Kelly also finished with .545 on-base percentage and a 1.074 OPS and led the team with 33 stolen bases for a school record. She recorded 53 putouts with just two errors in the field for a .964 fielding percentage.
Abby Husing, Platteview — Husing finished with a highly impressive average of .554 at the plate for the Trojans. A cornerstone at second base, she finished with 36 hits and 39 runs scored. The senior captain finished with an on-base percentage of .659 and drew 19 walks. She also led the team with 25 stolen bases.
Alex Stoner, Platteview — Similar to Husing, Stoner finished with a highly impressive average of .562. The sophomore led the Trojans in hits (41), RBI (44) and doubles (11). She also scored 30 runs and hit four home runs.
She also accumilated 11 wins on the mound for Platteview.
Kennedy Walls, Ralston — Walls led the Rams in batting average, hitting .471 on the season. Walls also recorded 41 hits, 37 runs scored, 19 RBI and 11 doubles. The IWCC commit also led the team with a .549 on-base percentage on the season. She led the team with 11 stolen bases as well.
Morgan Beaty, Ralston — Beaty was a huge boost to the Rams offense this season, batting .411 and hitting 6 home runs with 38 RBI. She led the team in RBI and tied for first in home runs.
The senior also recorded 39 hits on 95 at-bats and 30 runs scored.