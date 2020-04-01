The girls basketball All-ITG team is led by the Papillion-La Vista dynamic duo of Lindsey Ingwerson and Olivia Boudreau. Ingwerson is the ITG girls basketball player of the year.
Emily Richards from Papio South, Taryn Wharton from Bellevue West, Ally Kuhl from Platteview, Baylee Egan from Bellevue East and Natalya Wells from Ralston make up the rest of the first team selections.
First Team
Lindsey Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista forward – Ingwerson finished her stellar career with the Monarchs by averaging 16.7 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game. She was the best player on a Monarch team that was one of the top teams in the state all season. She is the ITG girls basketball player of the year.
Olivia Boudreau, Papillion-La Vista guard – Boudreau was the catalyst for the Monarchs this season, doing whatever was needed from her to put Papio in a winning position. She averaged 15.2 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game and 2.1 steals per game. Boudreau also finished with the second most made three-point field goals in Class A (72).
Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West guard – Wharton finished with a breakout sophomore season. She recorded 14.9 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game and 2.0 assists per game. Wharton also shot 37 percent from three-point range.
Emily Richards, Papillion-La Vista South guard – The talented Papio South senior finished her Titan career averaging 14.8 points per game and 2.0 rebounds per game. Richards also knocked down 57 three-point field goals and shot 38 percent from behind the arc.
Baylee Egan, Bellevue East forward – The standout sophomore was one of three players in Class A to average a double-double throughout the season. Egan averaged 11.1 points per game and 11.6 rebounds per game to lead the Chieftains. Egan had five games where she recorded 15 or more rebounds.
Natalya Wells, Ralston forward – Wells really got going towards the end of the tear for the Rams. The talented senior averaged 13.3 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game. She also recorded 1.5 steals per game and shot 51 percent from the field.
Ally Kuhl, Platteview guard – Kuhl was impressive all season for the Trojans and was a key reason for their state qualification and district championship. Kuhl averaged 11.6 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game and 1.7 assists per game. She recorded 17 of the team’s 38 points in the Trojans district final win.
Second Team
Riley Jensen, Bellevue East forward – Another young starter for the Chieftains, the sophomore Jensen was second on the team in scoring and rebounds and was first on the team in assists. She averaged 9.9 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game and 1.4 assists per game for East.
Theo Mba, Gross forward – Mba was a dominant force down low for the Cougars during their impressive 2019-20 season. The junior averaged 8.3 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game and 1.8 blocks per game.
Mackenna Sidzyik, Gross guard – Sidzyik was the leading scorer for the Cougars this season, averaging 12.8 points per game. She also averaged 2.1 rebounds per game and 1.7 assists per game.
Tate Norblade, Papio South guard – Norblade was a do-it-all player for the Titans during her junior season. Norblade averaged 9.8 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game and 2.3 steals per game.
Halle Johnson, Platteview guard – Johnson was second on the team in scoring (10.6 ppg) and first on the team in rebounding (5.0 rpg). She also averaged 1.4 assists per game. She also knocked down the most threes on the team (36).
Anna Koehler, Platteview guard – Koehler was one of the best defenders in the state all season long, snatching 3.1 steals per game for the Trojans. She added 6.1 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game and 3.0 assists per game.
Siarra Roberts, Bellevue West forward – This is Roberts’s second All-ITG selection of her career. Roberts averaged 11.1 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Thunderbirds.
E’Saunjia Stewart, Ralston guard – Stewart joins Wells as the Ram representatives on the ITG team. Stewart averaged 11.9 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game and 1.9 assists per game for Ralston.
Honorable mention: Bellevue West – Emma Chrisman; Gretna – Alexis Spier, Jaiden Albright, Madison Haddix, Avery Kallman; Gross – Rachel Culhane, Julia Miller, Jenna Skradski; Papio – Erica Broin, Brooklyn Wrice; Papio South – Lydia Hodges, Savannah Solomon; Ralston – Alex Johnson; Platteview – Jessica Wellman, Emma Lewis, Rachael Macdonald.