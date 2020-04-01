For the second season in a row, Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn is In The Game’s boys basketball player of the year. Hepburn led the Thunderbirds to a Class A state championship and a 24-3 overall record.
Frankie Fidler joins him on the All-ITG first team as the second member from the Thunderbirds.
Joining Hepburn and Fidler for the second straight season is Jared Mattley of Papio South. Danair Dempsey is the second Titan to make the All-ITG first team.
Rounding out the team is Gretna’s Ely Doble, Platteview’s Connor Millikan and Bellevue East’s Joey Skoff.
First Team
Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West guard – Hepburn capped off his impressive junior season with a Class A state championship and the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year. Hepburn finished his junior season averaging 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.1 steals per game. He led all of Class A in assists per game. In the state semifinal against Westside, Hepburn recorded 28 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and zero turnovers.
Joey Skoff, Bellevue East guard – Skoff was a force to reckon with as he finished averaging 24.9 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals. Skoff was third in Class A in scoring and shot 52 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range. The Chieftains were competitive this year against some of the top teams in the Metro Conference and Skoff was a big reason why.
Jared Mattley, Papillion-La Vista South guard – Mattley finished his career as one of the best to ever wear a Titan uniform, breaking the school’s all-time scoring record. Mattley averaged 16.4 points per game, 4.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds. He was the Titans’ go-to guy in their path to the state tournament and near upset of Millard North.
Ely Doble, Gretna forward – The Dragon senior capped off his impressive career with his best season yet — averaging 18 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in leading the Dragons to the district finals. Doble was efficient, shooting 57 percent from the field.
Connor Millikan, Platteview guard – Millikan quickly put his name in the hat of most talented freshman in the state as he averaged 19 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He had five games this season with 25 or more points and a career-high 35 against Columbus on Feb. 21.
Danair Dempsey, Papillion-La Vista South – Dempsey had a great junior season and capped off his season with a 20-point and 12-rebound game in the state tournament quarterfinal game against state runner-up Millard North. Dempsey finished the season averaging 14.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West forward – The junior Fidler shined in the moments that mattered most, averaging almost 20 points per game at the state tournament. On the season, he averaged 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He will look to be one of the top players in the state next season.
Second team
Louis Fidler, Bellevue West forward – Fidler finished off his career with a state championship. He averaged 15.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Fidler shot 55 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range.
Jai’Lyn Spears, Bryan guard – The junior guard garnered attention with his breakout season. Spears averaged 15.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He will look to improve upon those numbers next season and solidify his name.
Clay Frost, Gretna guard – Frost finished his Gretna career averaging 11 points and 5.3 assists per game. He was the facilitator for the Dragons and shined in that role.
Chaz Cullum, Ralston guard – The junior averaged 11.6 points per game for the Rams. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
Trey Brotzki , Platteview forward – The senior came up big this season for the Trojans as he averaged 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds to finish his Trojan career.
John Shanklin, Bellevue West forward – Shanklin was a big reason West finished on top of the state as he averaged 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
Tyler Riley, Platteview forward – The sharpshooting junior finished the season averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Riley was a menace for opposing defenses with his dynamic offense outside and inside the three-point line.
Honorable Mention: Bellevue East- Gage Dengel, Ater Louis; Bellevue West – Trey Hepburn; Gretna – Hershal Vuksich, Gross – Zach Mandolfo; Bryan – Lam Kuang; Papio – Kyle Ingwerson, Preston Kellogg, Owen McLaughlin; Papio South – Graham Cassoutt, Daniel Brocaille; Ralston – Drew Anderson, Roy Buettenback.