Helping hands

Andrew Polk left, Lindsie Love, Cole Bartley and McKenna Setlik from Makovicka Physical Therapy volunteered to pick weeds and lay down mulch at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on May 5. At the beginning of March, Gretna Physical Therapy became Makovicka Physical Therapy and on June 1, the clinic will be moving to 20024 E. Glenmore Drive, Suite 101.