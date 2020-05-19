Gretna residents approved a half-cent sales tax to fund Gretna Crossing Park and the accompanying aquatics/recreation facility during Nebraska’s primary election May 12. The tax passed with a 61.45% tally.
Tax funds will eventually pay for the city’s $44.3 million contribution to the park project, with 70% of those funds said to be generated by business at Nebraska Crossing alone.
Along with greater park amenities, including trail systems, a dog park, fishing pond and 18-hole disc golf course, the city will fund about two thirds of the cost of a $32.7 million aquatics/recreation facility, deemed necessary as the city’s municipal pool becomes increasingly deteriorated and dated.
The other third of the aquatics cost — $9.2 million — will be contributed by Gretna Public Schools, which would primarily use the indoor competition pool for its Gretna High School swim team.
An outdoor aquatics facility is also part of the plan. The outdoor facility will include a zero entry pool, lazy river, three water slides and plenty of shading and seating areas, accommodating more than six times the capacity of the current Gretna Municipal Pool.
Alongside aquatics, the 68,000-square-foot facility will provide space for a gymnasium, concessions, locker rooms and plenty of space to exercise, with an additional 30,000 square feet of space dedicated for future expansion. A community room would be available for meetings and birthday parties.
With the passing of the city’s half-cent sales tax, the school district is expected to include its portion of the cost in a bond proposal this fall. That bond will also seek funding for Gretna’s second high school, among other projects.
The May 12 primary also included Gretna City Council’s Ward 2 race, where three newcomers threw their hats into the ring.
Primary votes will send Kara Alexander and Lauren Liebentritt to the fall ballot. Alexander received 42.53% of primary votes and Liebentritt 30.58%. The third candidate, John Ellis, received 26.46% of votes.
On the general ballot in November, Sarpy County has no contested races: County Public Defender Tom Strigenz (R), District 1 Commissioner Don Kelly (R), District 3 Commissioner Angi Burmeister (R) and District 4 Commissioner Gary F. Mixan (R) are all running unopposed. Burmeister was elected to the District 3 seat in 2019 to finish out now-County Treasurer Brian Zuger’s term.
Gretna Mayor Jim Timmerman is not seeking re-election, leaving current City Councilwoman Angie Lauritsen and Planning Board Member Mike Evans vying for that vote.
Both current Councilman Logan Herring and opponent Adam Thiessen will appear on the general ballot for Gretna City Council’s Ward 1.
If the primary projections hold true, District 49 — which includes Gretna — might have a new senator.
The numbers are close, with Jen Day of Omaha receiving nearly 53% of the primary vote, while current District 49 Sen. Andrew LaGrone, received nearly 47%.
Filings for the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education are existing members Dawn M. Stock, Rick Hollendieck and Kyle Janssen. Also competing for a seat are non-incumbents Patrick Dietze and Sasha P. Zubia.
All names will appear on the general election ballot.
Election Day will be Nov. 3.