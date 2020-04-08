The governor’s mid-March order to close gyms and increasingly strict social distancing practices have thrown a wrench in fitness routines nationwide.
Local fitness experts and their clients have had to adjust in recent weeks as they continue to strive toward their goals.
“I’m very used to personal training, one-on-one sessions or teaching in front of a group of people with classes,” said Becky Jochim, independent personal trainer and Gretna resident. “With social distancing, that in person contact has been taken away.”
For clients who’ve been up to it, Jochim said she has conducted one-on-one sessions through Facetime video calls. For small group classes, Jochim has utilized Zoom meetings and Facebook Live.
“It’s been awesome to keep people moving and keep people healthy,” she said. “That connection piece is what makes it so hard. I’ve been keeping in contact with everyone like I normally would, but the conversations are different and you’re having to ask different questions.”
While physical fitness is Jochim’s specialty, she said that monitoring clients’ stress levels is also important at this time.
“I’m trying to keep people moving despite everything we’re going through right now,” she said.
Though it’s an anxious time, filled with the distractions of home and a suffering sense of community, Jochim encourages people to exercise, at the very least, for 10 minutes a day.
“Ten minutes is better than nothing,” she said. “As humans we are meant to move. It’s going to clear your mind, help you de-stress.”
Jochim encourages people to get creative with their workouts. Locally, a small group of women in her neighborhood gather for a boot camp in Jochim’s garage each day, ensuring there’s enough space to spread out.
“One thing that I’ve noticed is that there is so much free content out there right now,” Jochim said. “You can access free workouts 24/7 online.
“A lot of people are worried or say, ‘I don’t have any equipment at home.’ Get creative. Grab some laundry detergent containers, fill a milk gallon or water jugs; use soup cans. Utilize the stairs in your home for an incline. I think trainers and people used to going to a gym are just having to be very creative with their workouts right now.”
She urges those with questions to reach out to locals in the fitness industry, taking time at home to stay focused on their fitness goals.
“It sounds so easy but I just know that a lot of people are out there struggling and worried about too many other things right now besides their health,” Jochim said.
She emphasized that current conditions serve as a perfect example as to why health remains highly important.
“I’m just reminding people to keep your health a priority,” Jochim said. “I don’t want people to give up on themselves during this crazy time.”