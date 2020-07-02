Students at Bellevue University have taken time out of their days to give back to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Guangzhou College of Commerce students at Bellevue University came together to create greeting cards for residents at the Intercultural Senior Center in Omaha, and the Life Care Center in Elkhorn.
Julie Verebely, director of Global Partnerships at Bellevue University, said it was important for the students to show support to the senior centers during this time.
“We are in a difficult time and our students have been stuck in their rooms,” she said. “We wanted to try to find some kind of activity to involve them with people they don’t know.”
Fifteen students met to create their handmade cards, with Verebely delivering them last week to the two centers.
“Elkhorn needed it more than anyone, so we contacted them and they said it would be very nice,” she said.
Though the students have successfully made greeting cards for two places, Verebely said she’s looking forward to delivering more cards to other senior centers across the metro area.
“There’s so many senior centers or hospitals that would like more inspirational cards or a quote sent to them, so we’re trying to get more students and more supplies to get together and make more cards,” she said.
“We’re trying to bring joy and cheer them up during these difficult times. We’re kind of sharing our happiness with people — that’s the most important thing.”