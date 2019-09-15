The man who was fatally injured in a crash near Gretna Friday evening has been identified as Brian Bullington, 46, of Red Oak, Iowa.
An initial investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office indicated Bullington was driving east in a Ford Thunderbird when he crossed the center line into the westbound lanes.
Bullington then collided head-on with a westbound Toyota Corolla driven by Elizabeth Beckenhauer, 28, of Ashland.
The incident occurred at 5:24 p.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and 220th Street.
Beckenhauer was transported by Gretna Fire and Rescue to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Bullington was transported by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He died later as a result of his injuries.