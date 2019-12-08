The backyard was packed with people at Trustin Caniglia’s high school graduation party last June who could have rescued a drowning 3-year-old.
But out of everyone, it was Trustin’s 12-year-old brother Preston who saved him.
The Andersen Middle School sixth grader was playing in the pool when his cousin pointed out a sinking child. Thinking it was one of his six brothers, Preston dove down to the 7-foot pool floor to save him.
He soon realized it wasn’t his brother; it was actually his cousin, 3-year-old Dominik Schrawyer.
An adult family member helped Preston pull the boy out. Dominik’s face was bright blue. It was then Preston realized he’d helped all he could and needed to let someone else take over. He said he felt helpless.
Luckily, Trustin’s girlfriend’s mom is a nurse. Roxana Francke performed CPR and revived him.
Trustin ran barefoot to the fire department down the street. They were about to dispatch first responders to the wrong address — a result of confusion due to so many people at the party calling 911.
It happened so fast, said Angela Caniglia, Preston’s mother. The boy had been swimming safely the entire party and was surrounded by adults.
Dominik was wearing his life jacket all day, but took it off momentarily to eat snacks outside the pool. He must have jumped in without it, Angela said, not understanding the life jacket was the reason his head stayed above water.
Children only take 20 seconds to drown, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. While Angela said her family was diligently watching the children all day, one bathroom break or another short distraction is all it takes to miss someone drowning.
“It only takes a second,” Angela said. “I don’t think people truly realize that.”
Preston saving the boy, rather than taking time to find an adult, could have been the difference between a healthy child and a serious medical issues or even death.
“He may not even realize at this young age how much of a difference he made and in this situation,” Anglea said.
Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said while many first responders arrived at the scene, transportation takes time and every second is valuable.
“They have to do whatever they can to save somebody’s life. Sometimes it works, more times than not, it doesn’t,” Davis said. “The reason it doesn’t is because they’re too late.”
Angela said she’s worked to teach her children to be the ones who step up, like Preston.
“You never know when you’re truly needed,” Angela said. “It doesn’t look like it sometimes.”
Drowning is different from the movies. According to WebMD, it often looks like the child is playing. They won’t call for help, wave their arms or kick. Instead, drowning victims silently bob up and down with their arms out to the side and their legs straight up and down.
To stay safe, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages everyone to designate an adult to watch children near water. Make sure the adult doesn’t leave, avoids alcohol and has a clear view of the pool.
But even with the best intentions, accidents happen, Davis said, and Preston’s reaction kept Dominik alive.
“I’m amazed that that 12-year-old … dove down, grabbed that 3-year-old, pulled him all the way up,” Davis said. “That’s a pretty neat thing that he did.”
Preston and Frankie were recommended to receive a Citizens Recognition Award. A board reviewed the reports and interviewed witnesses to determine whether they met the award’s criteria.
On Nov. 12 Preston’s class was taken to the library. They thought they were just getting a lecture.
But then they called Preston to the front and presented him with the award.
Now he’s a school celebrity, he said, with other children saying hi and praising him around school.
Preston said while he’s proud of his actions, he doesn’t see lifeguarding in his future.
“I was like, I should be a lifeguard, but then I was like, I don’t want to take people out of the water and like kiss random people basically,” Preston said laughing.
Instead of performing CPR on the job, Preston intends to become a stock adviser. Even so, he said he’s always ready to react in emergency situations and encourages others to do the same.
“You shouldn’t just stand around and freeze,” Preston said. “You should force yourself to help them in any way you can.”