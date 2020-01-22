Amber Schiltz and Lauren Darnold didn’t think anyone would believe them when they first spied the Lewis’s woodpecker at the bird feeders at the Schramm Education Center near Gretna.
The rosy pink and emerald green bird is usually enjoying much warmer weather in the southwest United States or Mexico this time of year. It hasn’t been seen this far east in Nebraska.
“He looks like a Christmas ornament,’’ said Schiltz, an outdoor education specialist for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Darnold, also a naturalist at Schramm, took a quick picture with her phone. Once the naturalists determined the species, they called Joel Jorgensen, nongame bird program manager for Game and Parks.
He hung up the phone, hopped in his car and drove straight to Schramm. This, in the birding world, is big news.
“I’ve seen it three times,’’ he said.
He’s not the only one interested in the woodpecker, which does travel through far western Nebraska when migrating south from as far north as Montana and Idaho. The species was first spotted in 1805 by explorer Meriwether Lewis of Lewis and Clark fame, which is how it got its name.
Schiltz said hundreds of people have stopped at the outdoor education center since they first spotted the bird on Dec. 18. While most have been from Nebraska and surrounding states, some have come from much farther away after reading about the bird on eBird, a website and app that birders use to document the species they’ve seen.
For serious birders, it’s a chance to add the woodpecker to their birding list for the year.
“He’s kind of famous around here,’’ Schiltz said. “The fact that he is here this time of year and staying is really interesting.’’
Because they’ve seen the bird, believed to be male because of its call, storing food in the cavities of some of the dead cottonwood trees in the area, Jorgensen and Schiltz think he’s here to stay, at least until spring.
He shouldn’t be bothered by the cold because he has food, water and a place to live.
“The switch that says, ‘I need to migrate and go somewhere else’ has flipped off,’’ Jorgensen said. “Birds migrate and find their winter place and get in their winter routine. He’s in his winter routine.’’
Schiltz said she now knows exactly what cottonwood is the bird’s favorite. It normally flies up high in the trees and is very skittish, so it hasn’t been bothered by all of its fans.
People don’t need to stand outside in the cold to see him either. They can look out the windows of the education center and see all kinds of birds enjoying the 20-foot flowing stream and pond and the sunflower and safflower seeds, suet and cracked corn put out for them. Donations finance the bird station.
Jorgensen led a group to the area on Jan. 2 for the annual Christmas bird count and found seven woodpeckers at Schramm, included a seldom-seen pileated woodpecker, known for the large, red crest atop its head.
“He called Schramm the woodpecker capital of the state,’’ Schiltz said.