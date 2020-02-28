The Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center welcomed a different crowd of campers to its cabins earlier this month.
Likely one of Gretna’s better-kept secrets, the Woodcarvers Retreat has been held faithfully nearly every year since 1975, meeting in Gretna for the past 11.
About 60 to 75 participants were expected over the retreat’s five days of classes. Carvers from throughout Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and even Arkansas were in attendance.
Nine classes were offered throughout the five-day retreat, held Feb. 6–10. Some carvers attended each day and some came for only one class, while others stayed overnight in the Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center’s cabins.
“It excites me when they come for the first time and want to come back again,” said Mary Robbins, who has organized the retreat with her husband, John, for the past 11 years.
The event welcomed both new and experienced carvers to a variety of classes aimed at different experience levels. This year’s courses included cottonwood bark houses, diamond painting, decorative spoons, cigar store Indian caricature, bark carving Santa’s, a patriot, buffalo carving, chip carving in the round and fast and easy caricatures.
“The more you carve, the cleaner and easier the cuts get,” said Roger Nardchal, of Norfolk, a former student who now teaches at the retreat. “The woodcarving industry is very friendly. People are willing to share ideas and work together.”
While experienced carvers worked to create intricate houses or cigar box Indian caricatures, the less experienced joined Gregg Thompson to practice the basics.
“I teach everything out of a block of wood,” Thompson said. “Someone jumping into a higher caliber of carving, they’re going to get burnt out instantly.”
Designing easy and fun projects, Thompson ensures that beginning carvers have time to learn and practice different cuts, still taking home a finished piece. From a block of wood, he invites those in his class to carve a bear, a farmer or gnome and to ask as many questions as possible.
“I learn as much as my students do at a seminar,” Thompson said. “Are there going to be nerves, apprehension and butterflies? Absolutely. I focus on getting that apprehension out of a student. I lead a very lighthearted, laugh-a-lot, fun class.”
Many instructors utilized rough outs to save time, designing a piece that can be completed within a few days.
“It’s one of those things you’ve just got to keep doing,” said Steve Slattery, who first learned to carve from a friend. “The more you do it, the easier it gets.”
Other tables were dedicated to open carving, at which attendees could work on whatever projects they desired. With different pieces of wood, no two pieces are exactly the same.
Though all people from different walks of life simultaneously work on various forms of carving, both instructors and students alike returned to the idea that woodcarving is like one big club, a family.
“A woodcarving seminar is nothing but a fancy family reunion,” Thompson said.