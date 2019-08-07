A new housing development is moving forward after a preliminary plat was approved July 9 by the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners.
Windsor East will see 93 lots and 10 outlots built northeast of 180 Street and Giles Road. Windsor West will house 202 lots and seven outlots southwest of 180th Street and Giles Road.
Both subdivisions received approval of a preliminary plat. Zoning changes were also required for both subdivisions.
A final platting will be required before construction moves forward.