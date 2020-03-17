Local talent Peter Whitlow was recently recognized for his professional skill.
Owner of Strategic Tattoo in downtown Gretna, Whitlow brought home 13 awards from the Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention presented by Villain Arts, held Feb. 14–16 at the Mid America Center.
“It’s very good to break the monotony, break out of the day to day and go to conventions,” Whitlow said. “It gives you an uncomfortable feelings and makes sure you don’t build bad habits. It’s very competitive but you can learn from others while you’re there too.
“I do a lot of conventions, as many as I can. For this one, I had a lot of clients that I’ve been working on come out.”
Whitlow earned the following awards at the Council Bluffs convention: third in female, large, black/grey; first in female, XL, color; first in Friday Tattoo of the Day; first in female, medium, color; first in female, large, black/grey; first in female, medium, color; third in male, XL, black/grey; second in overall male; second in Sunday black/grey Tattoo of the Day; third in female, small, color; second place sleeve; third in XL black/grey and third in XL color.
With two Tattoo of the Day awards on pieces he completed during the convention, all other awards were given for healed pieces. One client’s piece earned five awards alone.
“It’s a great part of the process for other people to understand how much you put into that piece,” Whitlow said. “Awards bring more attention to it. I’m grateful for the chance to tattoo every day and for these clients that come out and share that work with everybody.”
Many conventions also include seminars, which allow artists to learn new skills or expand their knowledge.
“I’ve taken seminars on just about every aspect of tattooing,” Whitlow. “Every year, I go somewhere and take a seminar. I hope to keep growing as an artist and a business.”
Next week, Whitlow will travel to a convention in Chicago. He has guest spots set up in Davenport, Iowa, St. Loius, Kansas and Denver, Colo., later this year.
Whitlow opened Strategic Tattoo in April 2014. Earlier this year, he bought the building.
Working with clients from both Omaha and Lincoln, Gretna seemed a fitting middle ground. Specializing in a more realistic touch, Whitlow creates all of his full-custom designs digitially before stenciling them himself.
“We try to make sure everyone gets a one-of-a-kind tattoo,” he said.
To learn more about Strategic Tattoo, visit facebook.com/StrategicTattoo. The business coordinates appointments and answers questions through Facebook Messenger or email.