So pretty much everything is closed. And if it isn’t closed, it sure feels closed.
We’re a couple of weeks into the coronavirus pandemic, and I’ve seen a lot of “Sorry, we’re closed,” signs. Retail stores are closed. Schools are closed. Theaters are closed. Restaurants are closed — or delivering curbside.
What about the church?
If you define church as a building, then, yeah, the “church” is most definitely closed. That’s how a lot of people think about the church. My dictionary defines “church” as, “a building used for public Christian worship.”
With respect, I’d like to check a different source. Not a dictionary — something a bit more historical.
Whatever you might believe about the reliability of the New Testament, it does contain a record of how the early church started and grew in the first-century Roman empire. And that record shows that this church wasn’t “a building used for public Christian worship.”
The early Christians defined themselves with a different b-word.
“Now you are Christ’s body, and individually members of it.” (Romans 12:27)
The church is a body. Not a building.
And the body is not our own, it is the body of Jesus. His followers are supposed to be His eyes and ears, His hands and feet, here at ground zero.
Easier said than done. Let’s be honest here. It’s easier to just meet in a building, get our God fix for the week, and then walk out into life as usual. It may be easier, but what happens when “life as usual” is closed for business?
The coronavirus has made short work of our love for “life as usual.” In this time of closings and cancellations, the open places stand out.
If ever there was a time to show the love and hope of God to a hurting world, this is it. We’ve never experienced anything like this. All indications are that we will be in isolation mode for weeks to come.
The closings are having a real effect on real people. People who live on your street and in your contacts list. Many of them are starting to ask spiritual questions as they spend hours in relative isolation. They know what grocery stores are open and what restaurants are still serving food.
Do they know the church is still open?
Our garage doors may be closed but we can still show the openness of Jesus to a hurting world. After all, He’s the reason the church body never closes.
Jesus is the “… head of the body, the church; and He is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, so that He Himself will come to have first place in everything.” (Colossians 1:18)
Since Jesus is the “firstborn from the dead” through His resurrection, the body of His church will never close. She’s lived through 2000 years of history, and she looks better every day. She’s as resilient, resplendent, and relevant today as She ever has been.
She’s a body, not a building.
Christ’s followers may not be able to gather on Sundays, but we can still serve people around us every day of the week. A simple video call, a trip to the grocery store or an encouraging note will encourage both the recipient and the giver.
With Jesus as the head of the Body, now is a perfect time to show the world around us that even though the buildings may be closed, the church is still open.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmad sen@steadfastgretna.org.