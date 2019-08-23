For Jon Schuetz, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s has a connection both in his line of work and his personal life.
Schuetz, a financial adviser for Edward Jones from Gretna, has walked three times in search of a cure for Alzheimer’s with his father in mind.
He’ll continue with his fourth walk at the Sarpy County Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sunday at Prairie Queen Recreation Area, 132nd Street and Highway 370 in Papillion.
Schuetz’s father, Wilbur, had Alzheimer’s dementia for several years before his death in June 2018.
“We all went through it together,” Schuetz said. “This was a guy who was a truck driver well into his 70s, and work was pretty much his whole life. I remember him working from morning until night.
“One day, he had come back from a trip, and could not remember where he’d been. That was the early stages of things, and then of course it progressively got worse.”
Schuetz said he was “naturally tied” to the Alzheimer’s Association, being that he works with Edward Jones, the national presenting sponsor for the walk.
“From a financial adviser standpoint, we spend all our time building relationships with people and helping them build wealth,” he said. “It’s a natural tie for us as a firm to get involved and try to spread the word about the Alzheimer’s Association.”
Schuetz said the organization has helped his family learn more about the disease.
“They do a great job of educating people,” he said. “My mother initially didn’t know these resources were out there, so she was kind of doing it on the fly. With care giving, she did a great job, but after she finally did start reading, she realized things.”
Now a participant in his fourth walk, Schuetz said his goal is always to help find the cure for the disease.
“It’s a great event to raise awareness, but also letting people know they’re not the only one going through this — there are a lot of other people in their shoes,” he said. “It’s a great event to recognize people dealing with the disease, caregivers, people who lost someone to Alzheimer’s and just the hope for the cure.”