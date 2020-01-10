With another explosive year under its belt, Gretna has barreled into 2020 with the same enthusiasm.
The city, which continues to grow, saw major improvements implemented in 2019 with no signs of stopping in the next few years.
A total of 10 subdivisions received final platting approval in 2019, with proposed apartments expected to receive approval in 2020.
The city opened its new Public Works facility in the spring. Implementing energy-efficient features and with space designated for further expansion, the project was completed without the issuance of bonds and allows the city to house all equipment and personnel in one location. The building is part of Burlington Park at Gretna Station, one of two industrial parks that attract business to the community.
Two of Gretna’s major roadways were repaved in 2019. Construction on both 204th and 216th streets has improved driving and safety on Gretna streets, said Mayor Jim Timmerman. Temporary traffic lights have been installed at Highway 6 and Lincoln Road, with plans for a permanent fixture to replace that this summer.
“I want to thank Sen. LaGrone for his assistance in moving the temporary project forward through the state,” Timmerman said. “The city is working with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to look at two more intersections through Gretna for traffic lights.”
The streets department is also seeking additional four-way stops in high traffic areas along with other traffic calming equipment.
These improvements preceded plans to develop the Fields at Gretna park area, which is expected to eventually house Frisbee golf, a fishing pond, dog park and much more, including an aquatics and recreation facility.
“The city and school district are working together to build a joint aquatic and recreation center, in order to replace a 50-year-old city swimming pool while providing a location for the school swimming team,” Timmerman said. “The Park Advisory Board is assisting with this project. We anticipate to have a ballot issue on the May Primary ballot in order to facilitate funding for the project.”
Street and sidewalk improvements will accompany new lighting along McKenna Avenue’s downtown corridor in 2020.
This project will begin in the spring. Water main replacement along the corridor began in 2019.
“The Nebraska Crossing Mall has been great for the community in providing employment, tax base and visitors to our community,” Timmerman said.
The mall has been 100% leased since they opened and plans are underway to add more buildings to accommodate these retailers.
“Staff, council and myself will continue to work in the community’s best interest to move projects forward,” Timmerman said. “We appreciate the support received by the community.”
Mirroring the city’s growth, Gretna Public Schools is thriving. With enrollment at an all-time high, Superintendent Rich Beran said that doing what is best for students remains the daily focus in Gretna classrooms.
“The biggest success continues to be the academic growth of our students,” Beran said. “Besides the outstanding students we work with, the key ingredient to that growth is the dedication and hard work of our staff and parents. Above all else, we are very fortunate to have a staff that keeps the focus on what is best for the children.”
Academic growth was accompanied by the continued success of activities and programs in 2019.
“We were again state champions in marching band and One Act,” Beran said. “Our volleyball team ended up state runner-up. Cross country and softball both qualified for state. Our middle school activity programs have also had many successes. In fact, if you truly want to see amazing improvement, go to a sixth grade band concert and listen to how well the students can play, considering they first picked up the instrument three months earlier.”
Construction-wise, 2019 saw the installation of the new HVAC and remodeling of Gretna Elementary School. The district’s sixth elementary school is under construction, as is a bus barn addition and the high school stadium project.
Construction will not slow in 2020, with plans underway for projects including a seventh elementary school, tennis court addition, Gretna Middle School and Gretna High School parking lot improvements, as well as continued technology improvements.
“Completing the current building projects will set the stage for the 2020 list of projects,” Beran said. “As the list of projects from the last bond issue are being started or completed, we will continue to consider and prepare the district for the next wave of projects.”
Board members and district officials will begin to discuss the next bond issue and what should be included.
“We continue to be very thankful for the support of the parents and community,” Beran said. “We all feel very fortunate to work in a community that has such a high regard for education.”
On trend with the city and school district, the Gretna Public Library also continued to improve.
Celebrating 90 years in 2019, the Gretna Public Library got its start in a small section of the town’s fire barn. In 1929, the Women’s Club raised money to purchase the old gas station and the Village Board officially established the Gretna Public Library.
With just 12 books in its collection, donations from townspeople and other clubs grew the library’s collection to 1,800 books by 1937.
In 2019, GPL received accreditation from the Nebraska Library Commission at the highest level offered: Gold. The news followed a successful summer of programming for children, teenagers and adults.
“Our programs for adults in particular has really flourished over the past two years, which is fantastic since a lot of the time people tend to think our summer programs only pertain to kids,” said Krissy Reed, Gretna Public Library director.
The Friends of the Library purchased a new microfilm machine/scanner for the library last year, which has played a significant role in digitizing a lot of the historical documents, photos and artifacts that sat in Library storage for a long time.
“We have a very dedicated volunteer helping see this project through and it will continue to be an ongoing effort,” Reed said. “Patrons wanting to utilize this machine have been very impressed with its capabilities and we’re thrilled to have it available for our community.”
In August, the Gretna Public Library partnered with the other Sarpy County libraries to plan a family concert event with Jim Gill, who uses music and play to teach children. The collaboration began in 2018 and plans are already underway for 2020.
“This was a very fun and well attended program with just under 200 people in attendance,” Reed said. “Mr. Gill also hosted a training session the following day for educators in the area.”
As in years past, the Gretna Public Library Foundation continued to raise funds for a modern library and community center.
“This process of the project is taking some time and will continue to be their focus for 2020,” Reed said. “I want to assure the community, that just because they are not hearing continuous updates on this project does not mean it has stopped. In fact, quite the opposite is true! If you are interested in being involved in this process, then please inquire about more information at the library; additional committee members are needed.
“This is no small undertaking, and a lot of consideration has gone into building a facility of this caliber. Grenta desperately needs a modern library that is capable of meeting the needs and interests of people in our community. The goal is to build a library for the future, therefore it is important that the scale of this project is something that the community can grow into instead of something it will outgrow quickly.”
In 2019, the library was able to expand its hours of operation. Both libraries are open daily from 3 to 4 p.m., so there is some overlap in the afternoon after school is dismissed for people to visit either location.
Outdated staff computers at the main library were replaced, setting the groundwork for a larger technology update in the works for the library.
“In 2020, the staff computers at the children’s library will be updated and the patron computers at the main library will be refreshed,” Reed said. “Additionally, the equipment that corresponds with those updates will be replaced with proper a infrastructure to support the much needed advancements. This entire project is being overseen by CoreTech IT Services in Omaha, and they will be assisting the Library in putting together an updated technology plan for the future once this phase of the project is completed. In 2021, an update to all our patron computers will hopefully be taking place, which will be the final phase for this portion of the project.”