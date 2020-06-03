The 2020 Post Prom Committee will host a virtual prom and post prom June 13 at 8 p.m. Though details are still in the works, the approximately two-hour Zoom event will feature prize giveaways, live coronation, a virtual DJ, TikTok dance-off competition with cash prizes up to $150 and a virtual hypnotist.
The event is free and open to all Gretna High School juniors and seniors but registration is required.
Registration information was emailed to all junior and senior parents on May 28. Every registered student will receive a limited edition prom/post prom T-shirt, a $25 gift card and a special take-away gift. Students must register by Sunday. Students unable to attend can still register to be eligible for prize giveaways.
All attendees will be monitored and only students who have registered will be allowed into the Zoom event. Students can attend the event in groups, although current social distancing guidelines must be followed. Students who choose to partake in unacceptable behavior while on the Zoom event will be immediately removed and all prizes will be forfeited.
Prom attire is allowed, though students are encouraged to dress comfortably, perhaps wearing their prom/post prom T-shirt to the event. If prom attire is worn, all school guidelines on attire should be followed. Students dressed inappropriately while on the Zoom event will be immediately removed and all prizes will be forfeited.
A designated day/time for winners to pick up raffles prizes from the high school will be determined at a later date.
For updates or more information, follow Gretna Post Prom on Facebook or Twitter.