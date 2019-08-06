Gretna Venture Crew 363 recently returned from a high adventure trip to Alaska.
Cindy Mefford and Rich Beran accompanied Scouts Tori Winter, Alice McQueney, Henry McQueney and Juliana Hauptman on a flight to Anchorage before renting a van and driving to Denali National Park.
“We arrived in the middle of the night but it was still daylight, so we were able to easily set up tents,” Mefford said.
The next morning, the crew set off on its first backpacking trip into an area without trails. After being dropped off at their unit, they followed the river for about three miles. The terrain was thick shrubs and trees knee- to head- high.
“Finally, exhausted, we gave up trying to reach a meadow and stopped to set up camp,” Mefford said.
Worn out from the first day, the crew spent the next day relaxing and recovering. Later, a wind storm blew in and lasted overnight.
The next morning, the crew rose early to filter water from a river and backpack to the road. They planned to hike higher up the mountain in hopes of less foliage, but that wasn’t the case, driving them back to their previous route which took them too close to the river and to a cliff.
“We had to monkey crawl with the heavy packs up the mountain,” Mefford said. “We reached the road after seven and a half hours and everyone dropped in the shade shelter. We rested and filtered more water. We decided we were done with the backpacking so we hopped on the next camper bus.”
The crew arrived at another unit, where they had originally planned to continue backpacking, seeing a bear, sheep, moose and caribou along the way, before heading back to the park entrance.
They set up camp, spending the next day earning their Junior Ranger badges. The crew then drove to Gorsuch Boy Scout Camp near Anchorage and set up tents.
The following day, the crew went on a ice climbing tour on Matanuska Glacier.
“They taught us to climb a 30 foot ice wall with crampons and ice pickaxes,” Mefford said. “It was hard work but a fun challenge! Everyone made it up the wall at least once.”
The crew also took a two mile hike around Thunderbird Falls, following a number of hikes and visiting a wildlife preserve. They flew in a helicopter to Troublesome Glacier and to the Snowhook dog mushing camp where they went mushing and played with the dogs.
Before heading home, crew members visited the Alaskan Native Cultural Center where they watched Native dance and toured dwellings. Wrapping up the week-long trip with souvenir shopping and a burger and fries, the crew headed home in late June.
The Venture Crew is a co-ed Scouting organization for youth ages 14 to 20.
Each year, the crew members choose where they want to go and what they want to do. They plan the trip and coordinate fundraising to pay for the adventure.
For more information, visit facebook.com/Ven tureCrew363 or call Cindy Mefford at 402-310-5183.