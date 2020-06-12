Update, 9 a.m. Friday:
Authorities hope conditions on the Platte River have improved Friday as they search for an 8-year-old girl who went into the water Thursday afternoon near Schramm Park State Recreation Area.
Lt. Michael Erhart of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said the search and rescue team began at 7:30 a.m. to search for Tarie Price by boat.
Erhart said he hoped the river level would drop Friday, which would help with the search.
Volunteers with boats appropriate for use in the Platte River can help search but would need to check in at the boat ramp on Highways 50 and 31. Erhart said he hadn't heard how many volunteers showed up Friday morning, but said a lot of offers have come in.
The terrain along the riverbank is not safe enough for searches by foot, so only boats will be used.
Erhart said it's still considered a rescue mission. He said he expects authorities to search all day.