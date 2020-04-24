Masks are becoming part of our new normal.
It takes a little getting used to, but if wearing a mask can prevent the spread of this sickness, we should put ‘em on. After all, we’re wearing them to protect ourselves and others.
There are other masks we wear for protection. They don’t take any getting used to because we wear them every day, pandemic or not. They’re most effective when you’re among those who prize outward appearances.
Turns out what we’re wearing for the ‘rona is also very fashionable for religion — though not recommended. The Great Physician held a press conference a few thousand years ago with His own timely guidelines about wearing masks.
“Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you are like whitewashed tombs, which outwardly appear beautiful, but within are full of dead people’s bones and all uncleanness. So you also outwardly appear righteous to others, but within you are full of hypocrisy and lawlessness.” (Matthew 23:27-28)
As my kids would say, “Shots fired.”
Aside from comparing these people to cemetery plots, Jesus called them hypocrites, which was a term reserved for actors who wore masks to portray a role. That might play in the theater but it doesn’t play in God’s family.
Still, we defy His recommendations. Some of us would rather be caught dead than be caught mask-less in public.
We cover pride with a mask of humility. We hide anxiety with a mask of serenity. We might concede that we’re “a little messed up,” but we keep wearing the mask of being “all right.”
We wear these moral masks to protect ourselves from rejection and protect others from disappointment. The fear, of course, is that people will see the me behind the mask and run away. Screaming. That fear is legit. Most of us have peeled back our masks a little, opened up to someone we trusted, and been rejected or judged or at least had an eyebrow raised.
Many people would rather look at a nice headstone than see the inside of the coffin — especially in church circles.
But God, a notable church attender, knows all about the death in our lives. He sees behind our masks and still chooses to show us His true self in Jesus. The Son of Man wasn’t acting. He was showing us how God looks. He looks compassionate. He looks humble. He looks authoritative. He looks accessible.
Jesus unmasked religious types and Roman types and tax-collector types. When He saw the rotting mess underneath the nice exterior, He didn’t run away or raise His eyebrows. He un-masked the fear of rejection and offered love to the the fear-filled person wearing it.
Christ never masked His love or His truth, and we killed Him for it. But the rejection He endured was to ensure our acceptance. “Amazing love! How can it be? That Thou my God should die for me?”
How indeed. God doesn’t love your mask. He loves you. You don’t have to act anymore.
In a day when we are putting on masks for virus precautions, there is no better time to take off our moral masks and receive the unconditional love of Jesus. It may take a little getting used to but there is no better way to protect yourself from the fear of rejection.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna.
Reach him at gmadsen@steadfast gretna.org.