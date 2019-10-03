The fourth annual Gretna Community Coat Drive runs through Oct. 15.
New and used coats, sweaters, caps, gloves, socks, sweatshirts, blankets and sleeping bags will be collected through the drive, put on annually by the Fr. John V. Wallace Council 10047 Gretna Knights of Columbus.
Items will be shared with homeless populations in Gretna and the greater Omaha metro area by The Least of My Brethren, a local ministry focused on helping homeless populations survive the cold winter months.
Five collection points will accept donations during business hours: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus St.; Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave.; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 11204 S. 204th St.; Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St.; McKinney’s Food Center, 215 Enterprise Drive.
“I know that efforts to support the homeless by groups and organizations in Gretna have been going on for some time and I hope that citizens that donate to this cause through these organizations continue to do so,” said Bob Ostdiek, who is co-chairing the effort with Tim Gilligan.
“I believe this community-wide coat drive appeal offers additional locations to drop off warm items in the Gretna community and I ask the community for their support for those in need of warm clothing.”
The Dragons Closet is also seeking donations for its second annual Family Winter Coat Giveaway.
Evan Boldt is organizing the drive as part of his Eagle Scout project.
Items needed include new and gently used coats (must have working zippers and buttons) in size infant through adult plus sizes, snow boots, snow pants, hats, gloves, mittens and scarves.
Dropoff locations are CrossFit Kinesis, F&M Bank, Gretna Chiropractic, Midlands Dental, North Face at the Nebraska Crossing Outlets, Popple Chiropractic, Salon Charisma, Spiker’s and U Save Pharmacy.
The giveaway will be held Oct. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Dragon’s Closet, 217 Paradise Drive.
Contact The Dragons Closet on Facebook at “The Dragons Closet Gretna NE” or email thedrag onsclosetgretnane@gmail.com.