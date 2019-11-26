20181128_gb_trot

Runners and walkers attending the second annual Gretna Turkey Trot stand for a photo. Members of the community turned out Thanksgiving morning for the casual 5K event, collecting a trunk full of donations for the Gretna Neighbors food pantry.

 Photo submitted by Michele Prell

Interested parties can meet in the Gretna City Pool parking lot by 7:30 a.m. Thursday for the third annual Gretna Turkey Trot.

There is no cost to attend, though donations will be collected for the Gretna Neighbors food pantry. Each packaged item donated will earn a raffle ticket for prize drawings.

Both a 3-mile and 1-mile route will be offered. All ages are welcome to attend, along with strollers and dogs.

All runners who RSVP will have a muffin or doughnut and juice waiting for them at the finish. To register, visit signupgenius.com/go/508054aabae2e a0f58-3rdannual.

