The Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office will extend its hours beginning April 6, when it will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Treasurer’s Office is also adding an online check-in feature, QLess, that will allow people to view wait times and reserve a spot in a virtual line.
Residents can check in online at Sarpy.com/Trea surer or on the QLess app. They will then receive a text message or app alert with updates on wait times.
When residents arrive at the office, large TV screens will direct them to a customer service representative.
Residents can also use QLess kiosks in the Treasurer’s Office.
Vehicle registration and property tax payments can be done online at Sarpy.com/Treasurer.