The Estates of Wynwood will soon be home to a public pedestrian and bike trail.
The Gretna City Council approved Sanitary Improvement District 319’s improvement plan and costs after a public hearing at its Aug. 20 meeting.
The trail will wind through the first phase of the acreages, located south of Schram Road at approximately 226th Street and will eventually connect to the Copper Ridge subdivision.
The $190,215 project will be partially funded by the developer for $43,200. The rest of the cost will be paid by the SID.
Also at its Aug. 20 meeting, the council:
• Received word of its AA bond rating. The rating was provided by Standard and Poors with the recent sale of a few bonds.
The high rating helps lenders understand the reliability of the city, making it easier to secure funding. • Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a conditional use permit for a home occupation involving the internet sales and service of firearms with local pickup and transfer to Kyle Hildebrand, 22710 W. Angus Road.
Hildebrand originally ran his business from his home in the Plum Creek neighborhood, but recently moved and needed a conditional use for his new residence.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary and final plat for a subdivision to be known as Standing Stone Replat 10.
The replat of lot 2 replat 8 of Standing Stone allows the subdividing of a previous administration plat, generally located east of Highway 6 and south of Bryan Street.
The 2.9 acre lot will be split into two lots.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary and final plat for a subdivision of 14851 Highway 6.
The property, owned by Colin Conley, will see 3.45 acres sold to Jonathan McMullin, who owns the KOA campground at 14601 Highway 6.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a conditional use permit for the expansion of an RV park in the mixed use commercial zone. The current KOA campground at 14601 Highway 6 will add 3.45 acres to its property, allowing for more camp sites and other amenities.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2052, amending City Council Wards 1 and 2.
• Tabled a resolution that would see a three-way stop implemented at the intersection of 204th Street and Angus Road.
• Approved the mayor’s appointments to the park advisory committee: Dan Doggett and Marlene Knight.
• Approved the terms for the park advisory committee.
• Approved the mayor’s appointment to the Gretna Tree Board: Amy Nakai.
• Approved a change order request reduction of $11,339.90 and a pay request of $3,645.26 to Oldcastle Materials Midwest Co. for a 2019 street improvements project.
• Approved a change order of an additioinal $12,916.33 to Prairie Construction for the Public Works building project.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave.
The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. For agendas and past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.