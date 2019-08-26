A small group is working to establish a Toastmasters Club in Gretna.
Coordinators are currently seeking interested parties and trying to identify the best time for members of the Gretna community to attend and to charter a new club.
To establish a club, 20 members are needed, with a maximum of 30. If there is a bigger response, multiple clubs may be formed.
The only membership requirement is to be at least 18 years old.
Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization focused on public speaking and leadership skills.
Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization’s membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries.
Organizers of a local interest group ask that those living in or near Gretna complete the following survey: surveymonkey.com/r/PPGYQMT.
Results will help the club get started as well as determine the best dates and times for a meeting.