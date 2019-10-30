Jim Timmerman announced Oct. 23 that he will not seek a third term as mayor of Gretna.
“It has been humbling to be given the opportunity to serve the community for four years on the council, along with eight years as mayor,” Timmerman said in a released statement.
Timmerman, who has served as mayor for the past eight years, said the decision was made with the help of his family. He and his wife Brenda, aim to spend more time with their 11 grandchildren and plan for their retirement in the next few years. The couple is expecting a 12th grandchild in November.
Timmerman’s statement continued:
“It is my pleasure that the city has experienced several highlights during my term to include: the development of Nebraska Crossing, shovel ready of 2,500 acres south of town, plans for the re development of downtown, plans to have the Field of Gretna as a signature park, the completion of the Public Works building that was paid for with no bonding debt, with several other projects still in the process. The city is in the best financial condition in several years, with a very favorable bond rating.
“I have no intentions of slowing down for the next year as we continue to serve the citizens. I also want to take this opportunity to give great credit to our staff with their knowledge and service to the city, which has been outstanding.
“To all of you who have contacted me to continue to serve, I offer my apologizes, but do encourage those of you who want to serve this fine city to register for either City Council or Mayor. Please ensure that you don’t come with an agenda, but instead to do what is right for the City of Gretna.
“Again, thank you for allowing me to serve as your Mayor, with the same dedication for the next year.”