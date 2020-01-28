Funerals aren’t the most popular thing to do on a Saturday morning. But a few weeks ago my family piled into the minivan, drove a few hours and said goodbye to a woman whose life had touched many people.
We greeted the family. We looked at old photos. We read the obituary. We sat together and sang hymns. We listened to a couple of eulogies and a sermon. We watched an emotional slide show. An hour later, we were back in the van, driving home.
That service ended weeks ago but the lessons are still living. We learned about service and sacrifice. We learned about family and faithfulness. We learned about prayer and sickness. And we were reminded of the difficult-to-face reality: the mortality rate is still 100%
It would have been more entertaining for us, and our kids, to stay home and enjoy a lazy Saturday morning. It would not have been more educational.
“Better to spend your time at funerals than at parties. After all, everyone dies—so the living should take this to heart. Sorrow is better than laughter, for sadness has a refining influence on us. A wise person thinks a lot about death, while a fool thinks only about having a good time.” (Ecclesiastes 7:2–4)
That potent piece of wisdom won’t make it into a greeting card, a cute wall hanging or a social media post, but it’s still worth taking to heart.
Sadness can have a “refining influence on us” when we let it. Sadness can also make you more callous, especially if you believe that life is just about having a good time.
Some day, people will gather to mourn your loss. They will get in their cars and drive to a church, a funeral home or a gravesite to pay their respects, support your family and remember your life. What will they remember? What will they say?
Memorial services remind us of our mortality and our message. While we have very little control over our mortality, we have some control over the message our lives will send. The way we live today will determine what people remember tomorrow.
It’s time to face the funeral. We can learn more from our fears and our tears than we learn from our cheers and our beers.
Jesus attended His share of funerals — and parties, too, for that matter. He shared in people’s sorrows. He contemplated how quickly life can end. I can’t help but wonder if He thought about His own death? Did the immortal Messiah have mortality on His mind? Of course He did. He knew what was waiting for Him on Good Friday but He chose to face it, not run away from it.
When we face our funeral, we can remember that Jesus never had one of His own.
Even though He died and was lowered into a grave, no one wrote an obituary or put together a slide show for Jesus. Instead of gathering to eulogize their friend and leader, His disciples gathered to see and touch Him. The resurrection of Christ means that death itself has died.
We may not be able to see and touch Him today but we can still feel His presence through the love and support of people around us. He gives His followers both the hope to face death and the strength to face life.
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna. Reach him at gmadsen@steadfastgretna.org.