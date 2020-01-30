Adam Thiessen has filed for Gretna City Council’s Ward 1 seat.
Thiessen and his wife Alyson own Adam’s Acres, growing aquaponic fruits and vegetables year-round for the Gretna Public Schools.
A U.S. Navy veteran and former helicopter rescue swimmer, Thiessen has served as an EMT and firefighter with the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department for six years.
“I want sustainable growth for a sustainable community,” Thiessen said. “As a veteran I will bring commonsense leadership to the Gretna City Council. I am a true independent voice for the people of Gretna.”