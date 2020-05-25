The Dragon’s Closet will reopen in June after COVID-19 restrictions caused the nonprofit to temporarily close in mid-March.
Open shopping dates will be June 6 from 9 to 11 a.m., June 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. and June 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. at 317 Paradise Drive.
The clothing closet, which offers clothing, shoes and personal care/hygiene items to families in need residing within the Gretna Public Schools district, will implement new rules upon its reopening.
Children will no longer be permitted to attend open shop times and all shoppers will require to wear a face mask that covers both the nose and mouth. Masks may be either cloth or disposable but those not wearing a mask will be denied entry.
The majority of inventory will be pulled onto the driveway to better allow for social distancing. Shoppers will still need to check in, providing a photo ID and piece of mail dated within the past 30 days to show proof of residence in the Gretna Public Schools district.
Shoppers will now be required to bag their own items. To maintain social distancing, only two shoppers may occupy the bagging area at a time. Organizers ask that shoppers allow themselves extra time for this process.
Laundry baskets that are used as shopping baskets will be sanitized between every customer. Hangers will be sanitized before being used to hang another item. Racks, hangers, laundry baskets, the sorting area and bagging area will all be sanitized before open shop begins and after open shop closes.
Clothing and shoes items cannot be tried on at this time.
Donations may still be dropped off during open shop times. Items should be brought directly to the sorting area, located through the door on the east side of the garage. Donations may also be left on the front porch any time.
If more than eight shoppers are present at one time, shoppers will be asked to remain in their vehicles until they see someone leave.
Of course, those with coronavirus symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of smell, are asked to stay home.
No one under the age of 18 is permitted to volunteer at this time for their own safety. Volunteers are needed and can find information on how to sign up in “The Dragons Closet Gretna NE” Facebook group.